Joliet Man Drowns in Lake County After Going to Girl's Aid

The 43-year-old Joliet man was submerged in Fox Lake for about 15 minutes Friday afternoon before he was located and a passing boater took him to a marina in Antioch

A man drowned in Lake County after going to help a daughter of his girlfriend who was struggling in the water, authorities said.

The 43-year-old Joliet man was submerged in Fox Lake for about 15 minutes Friday afternoon before he was located and a passing boater took him to a marina in Antioch, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, where he later died, the office said.

The victim, his girlfriend, and her daughters had rented a boat and anchored it while the girls were swimming in the water. One of the girls started having trouble swimming, and the victim jumped into the water to help her, the sheriff’s office said. He went under the water and did not resurface.

