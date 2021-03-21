Illinois Lottery

Illinois Lottery Opens Chicago Location to Claim Prizes

Illinois Lottery winners in Chicago have a new location in the city to collect their prizes.

Lottery officials said appointments are required to visit the new claim center in the George Dunne Cook County Office Building. Lottery players can make an appointment online.

A claim center previously located at the James R. Thompson Center in downtown Chicago has closed.

Players “have waited patiently for a new Chicago-based option and this opening will give them another more convenient way to claim their prizes,” Harold Mays, acting director of the Illinois Lottery, said.

