History: Luis Robert Jr. first White Sox center fielder to reach a 30-home run season

Luis Robert Jr. made White Sox history on Saturday.

He became the first White Sox center fielder to hit 30 home runs in a single season, hitting No. 30 off Noah Syndergaard in the third inning of Saturday's White Sox-Guardians contest.

The first center fielder in White Sox history with a 30-home run season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/55n6Ui1SXx — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 5, 2023

Robert Jr. is having a career year in his fourth year in the league.

He earned his first All-Star nod this season, also participating in the Home Run Derby and reaching the semifinal round.

This season, he's hitting .267 from the plate with 30 home runs and 68 RBIs. With his 30th home run, he reached fourth-place in MLB for most home runs this season. His .870 OPS also ranks 12th in MLB this season.

