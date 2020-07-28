2 Chicago Hospitals Named Among Top 20 in Country by US News and World Report

Two Chicago hospitals were named among the top 20 in the country, according to the latest ranking by U.S. News and World Report Tuesday.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center ranked at no. 10 and 17, respectively, on the list.

According to U.S. News and World Report hospitals are ranked based on their performance in 16 specialties as well as certain procedures or conditions. The specialties include things like cancer, cardiology, diabetes and more.

The report noted the coronavirus pandemic changed the healthcare industry dramatically, but in the face of those changes, hospitals are still required to provide care for patients.

"Despite such changes, this remains constant: When people get sick, they need care," the report states.

In addition to being among the top 10 in the U.S., Northwestern was named the top hospital in Illinois and Chicago, with national rankings for 11 of the 16 specialties. Northwestern Medicine's Central DuPage, Lake Forest and McHenry, Huntley, Woodstock hospitals all made the top 20 for the state as well, according to the report.

“The U.S. News rankings are a reflection of a shared commitment to excellence and is why Northwestern Medicine is consistently viewed as one of the best health systems in the country,” Dean M. Harrison, president and chief executive officer of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, said in a statement. “In these unprecedented times, our physicians, nurses and staff have continued to provide world-class, compassionate care while working to advance treatments, clinical research and understanding of this global pandemic.”

Rush University Medical Center also had 11 programs ranked among the nation's best.

“This recognition confirms everything our patients, staff and steadfast supporters have known for years about the Medical Center’s extraordinary clinical care,” Dr. Omar Lateef, CEO of Rush University Medical Center, said in a statement. “We feel a special satisfaction in being acknowledged in this of all years, as our unrivaled staff continues to prove its mettle during one of the most challenging periods in our institution’s history.”

The top hospital in the country, according to the report, was Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, followed by Cleveland Clinic, then Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Chicago's Shirley Ryan AbilityLab was also named the top hospital in the country for rehabilitation.

In Illinois, the top hospitals included:

Northwestern Memorial Hospital Rush University Medical Center University of Chicago Medical Center Loyola University Medical Center Advocate Christ Medical Center

“We continue to be encouraged by the increased number of placements and gains in the survey. In just two years, we have tripled the number of specialties recognized in the top 50 rankings," Kenneth S. Polonsky, MD, dean and executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Chicago, said in a statement. “These achievements affirm the work of our faculty, nurses and staff, who continually strive for excellence in patient care and safety.”