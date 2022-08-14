Forecast: Cloudy, Pleasant Conditions Expected as Quiet Weather Pattern Continues

The summer of 2022 has seen plenty of heat waves and some eye-popping rainfall totals, but none of that is in the forecast for the foreseeable future, as cloudy conditions and pleasant temperatures are expected Sunday.

According to the latest forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team, clouds will dominate the day to wrap up the weekend. A few sprinkles may fall in some locations as a storm system continues to churn away from Illinois and northwest Indiana, but most locations won’t see any precipitation at all.

The one threat to area residents will take shape on Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon, as high waves and dangerous rip currents are expected as winds shift. Waves could reach up to six feet in height, with officials urging residents to use extreme caution on the water.

High temperatures for this time of year are supposed to reach into the low-80s, but the Chicago area likely won’t hit that benchmark again until at least Wednesday, with highs Sunday expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 70s across the region.

Some breaks in the cloud cover are expected as one storm system moves from the region and another approaches late Sunday night and into Monday morning, but those clouds will likely build back in during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 70s.

On Tuesday, the clouds will finally break as the second storm system slides off to the south, paving the way for sunny and gorgeous conditions to wrap up the work week. High temperatures will remain in the 70s for the most part on Tuesday, then bump up slightly into the low-80s through at least Saturday, when the next chance for rain will finally enter the forecast.

