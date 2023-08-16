Eloy Jiménez out for Crosstown finale, dealing with groin tightness

Eloy Jiménez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's Crosstown finale against the Cubs due to groin tightness. He is day-to-day, according to Pedro Grifol.

Gavin Sheets enters the lineup for Jiménez, taking the reigns at first base and moving Andrew Vaughn to the designated hitter spot.

During one play on Tuesday night, Jiménez came up limping to first base after failing to outrun a Dansby Swanson backhand grounder he threw across his body to first base. Jiménez didn't leave the game, but the pain he experienced was obvious in flashes.

The Cubs and White Sox finish up their season series on Wednesday. The North Side currently leads the series, 2-1, with a chance to take the Crosstown Cup away from the South Side.

