Watch Live: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Launch New Campaign at 1 P.M.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Chicago sports teams Tuesday afternoon to announce the launch of a new campaign targeting younger populations, according to her office.

The campaign, “We Are All One Home Team," "aims to encourage the city’s young adult residents and youth to wear masks, social distance and follow the latest public health guidelines," her office said in a release.

It comes as Chicago prepares to shut down indoor bar service and heighten other restrictions Friday to stem a rise in cases, which officials say has been largely driven by younger populations now testing positive for the virus. The city also added to the list of states it now requires a quarantine from Tuesday.

Both Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady have expressed concern that those between the ages of 18 and 29 years old are marking the biggest rise in infections.

They issued a warning to young people in particular to continue following public health guidance.

"Some of you have joked that I'm like the mom who will turn the car around when you're acting up. No friends, it's actually worse," Lightfoot said. "I won't just turn the car around. I'm gonna shut it off, kick you out and I'm gonna make you walk home. That's who I am. That's who I must be for you and everyone else in this city to make sure that we continue to be safe."

"I don't want to be that person if I don't have to - but I will if you make me," she continued.

Lightfoot will likely be asked to address a number of topics during a Q&A following the Tuesday event, particularly as a war of words heats up with President Donald Trump.

The mayor sent a letter to Trump Monday, blasting his "unhelpful" rhetoric and outlining ways she believes the federal government can help Chicago in an effort to reduce violence.

In the letter, Lightfoot asked for help in the following areas: common sense gun safety reform, public safety support, community outreach and community investment.

The president tweeted over the weekend what some have taken as a veiled comment that federal help could be sent to multiple cities, including Chicago.