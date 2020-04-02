US Coronavirus Updates: Hawaii Asks Trump to Halt Inbound Travel

President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. This is despite his administration's projections that tens of thousands of Americans are likely to be killed by the disease.

One by one, though, states are increasingly pushing shutdown orders of their own. On Wednesday alone, three more states — Florida, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — added or expanded their stay-at-home orders. The resistance to a more robust federal response comes even as Vice President Mike Pence says White House models for the coronavirus toll show the country on a trajectory akin to hard-hit Italy.

The U.S. now has more than 216,721 confirmed cases, well surpassing Italy's 110,574 cases and China's 82,394 infections. Deaths in the U.S. topped 5,000 as of Thursday morning.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Hawaii Leaders Ask Trump to Stop Inbound Travel

A trio of Hawaiian mayors asked Trump on Wednesday to halt nonessential out-of-state travel to the islands, NBC News reports.

In a letter to the president, Kirk Caldwell of Honolulu, Derek Kawakami of Kauai and Mike Victorino of Maui argued the move would slow the spread of coronavirus, which has caused one death in a state with 258 cases. Caldwell said a majority of those cases were "travel-related."

On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige ordered those traveling between islands to self-quarantine for 14 days.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.