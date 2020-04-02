ventilators

Projected Ventilator Demand ‘Outstrips the Capacity’ of National Stockpile, FEMA Tells Congress

The information was released by members of the House Oversight Committee

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials told members of Congress earlier this week that the projected demand for ventilators required for coronavirus-stricken patients “outstrips the capacity” of the Strategic National Stockpile, the House Oversight Committee said Thursday.

In a March 30 meeting, FEMA officials told members of the Democratic-led committee that there were 9,500 ventilators left in the Strategic National Stockpile, with another 3,200 expected to be acquired by April 13, the panel's Democrats said in a release.

That would fall far short of the amount requested in just New York State.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

