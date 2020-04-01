Mnuchin Reverses Course, Won’t Force Seniors to File Tax Return for Coronavirus Stimulus Check

The Trump administration backtracked Wednesday evening on new rules and said Social Security recipients won't have to file a tax return to receive a stimulus payment.

The move is a response to pressure from elderly Americans and senators to rescind guidance from Monday that said seniors needed to file a return to get the checks of up to $1,200, even if they weren't ordinarily required to file taxes, NBC News reports.

"We want to ensure that our senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, and low-income Americans receive Economic Impact Payments quickly and without undue burden," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account.”

Treasury said the IRS will use existing SSA-1099 and RRB-1099 forms to make the payments to seniors. They'll get a direct deposit if there is a bank account on file; otherwise they'll receive a check in the mail.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.