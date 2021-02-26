United Center to Be COVID Vaccine Site, Officials Announce

Chicago's United Center will be turned into a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, a coalition of city, state and federal officials announced Friday.

In a partnership between Illinois and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the United Center will open on March 10, according to the White House. Crews were setting up in the parking lot of the site Friday morning.

The United Center will be able to administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity, officials said, but noted that demand was "anticipated to be high." Those doses will be provided directly from the federal government and not diverted from the supply sent to Chicago or Illinois.

Officials said the the United Center site will operate seven days a week for eight weeks by appointment only, and that information about where and how to make appointments would be made available in coming days. Set-up outside the arena was underway Friday.

Several Chicago, Illinois and federal officials were expected to deliver a joint update late Friday morning.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and FEMA's Region 5 Administrator Kevin Sligh are expected to deliver the update at 11:30 a.m. at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.

Illinois officials said all residents who are currently eligible to be vaccinated under the current Phase 1B Plus of the state's vaccine rollout plan will be able to get vaccinated at the United Center. .

Pritzker's office said in a statement Friday that seniors will have first access to appointments before the site opens. If any appointments are still available after seniors have had their exclusive registration period, any remaining slots will be open to all Illinoisans eligible under the state's guidelines.

Once the site opens on March 10, registration will be open for all Illinois residents eligible under the state's Phase 1B guidelines.

The United Center is one of 18 "federally-established community vaccination centers" across the country that President Joe Biden's administration highlighted Friday as either recently opened or opening in the coming weeks. Those 18 sites will be able to administer a total of 61,000 shots per day at full capacity, the White House said in a statement announcing the new locations..

Those sites, including the United Center, were selected based on a range of criteria including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's "Social Vulnerability Index."

That index helps officials "identify and map communities that will most likely need support before, during, and after a hazardous event" taking into consideration "critical data points, including socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation," the White House said.

Chicago and Cook County were identified as having a "significantly medically underserved and marginalized population," the White House said, adding that the United Center is located in a "central and accessible" area with nearby public transit and high walkability.

"The United Center is one of the best locations for vaccinating large numbers of people in America: it’s easy to get to, is in the midst of a medically underserved community, can handle large crowds and is well known to everyone in Illinois,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“I am deeply grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for working closely with us to bring on this high-capacity site, and I’m particularly proud that we’ve worked together to prioritize seniors in this process, moving us that much closer to putting this pandemic to an end," he continued.

Chicago health officials had previously said they were looking into creating mass vaccination sites at several sports stadiums, but those venues wouldn't be used until the city gets more doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the CDPH, the department looked into hosting mass-vaccination sites at the United Center, as well as at Wrigley Field and Soldier Field, but planned to wait until the city’s allotment of vaccines increases.

“We are completely ready to stand up mass vaccination sites, but it’s about vaccine,” she said during a Facebook Live earlier this month.

The announcement about the United Center came one day after Illinois expanded Phase 1B of its vaccination plan, opening up eligibility to include people with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities.

While the state expanded its Phase 1B, many counties, health departments and hospital systems - including Chicago and Cook County - said they would not join the rest of Illinois in increasing eligibility, citing low vaccine supply for those who already qualify.

Previously under the earlier iteration Phase 1B, residents age 65 and over as well as essential workers qualify to receive the vaccine.

While frustration has been evident - both among residents seeking their shots as well as many government and health officials - over low vaccine supply, the shipments have increased in recent days after being stymied by winter weather last week.

On Thursday, Illinois reported a single-day high of vaccinations across the state, with more than 130,000 doses administered in the previous 24 hours. Nearly 2.7 million doses of the two available vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, with another 445,200 doses allocated to the federal government's program for long-term care facilities. Of those, more than 2.4 million doses have been administered statewide.