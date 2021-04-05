These 11 ZIP Codes Are Eligible to Get Vaccinated at Chicago State University

Appointments for the new mass vaccination site at Chicago State University are initially open only to residents of 11 ZIP codes in the city.

Those ZIP codes are: 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655, and 60827.

Appointments at the Chicago State University site can be made on the city's website or by calling 312.746.4835, but are limited to those 11 ZIP codes "to ensure equitable distribution," the city said, adding that officials are also working with community-based organizations and aldermen to directly schedule appointments for these communities.

Anyone who registers but does not live in one of those targeted ZIP codes will have their appointment canceled, the city said.

Those who schedule appointments will need to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, Illinois ID card, REAL ID, City Key Card, library card, postmarked letter, utility bill, voter registration confirmation, Consular ID (Matricula Consular), or another form of identification. A complete list of eligible documents is available at Chicago.gov/COVIDVax.

A limited number of appointments at Chicago State will become available in mid-April on Zocdoc and through the city's call center.

The Chicago State location will be overseen by the Chicago Department of Public Health, with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) operating the site and vaccine administered by Howard Brown Health, the city said.

The location expects to administer 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru vaccination appointments each day when at full capacity. The site will operate from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

On the North Side, the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field serves as a mass vaccination site opening Monday. That site is open to all Chicagoans eligible in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C. All appointments for the Gallagher Way site were booked over the weekend, according to the ZocDoc scheduling platform.

The Wrigley Field-adjacent location will be operated by Advocate Aurora Health and expects to have the capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses a day.

The newest locations come as the state touts an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive this week as vaccine eligibility expands to include additional essential workers.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state as of March 29 and how to sign up for appointments: