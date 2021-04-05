These 11 ZIP Codes Are Eligible to Get Vaccinated at Chicago State University

Appointments for the new mass vaccination site at Chicago State University are initially open only to residents of 11 ZIP codes in the city.
Those ZIP codes are: 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655, and 60827.
Appointments at the Chicago State University site can be made on the city's website or by calling 312.746.4835, but are limited to those 11 ZIP codes "to ensure equitable distribution," the city said, adding that officials are also working with community-based organizations and aldermen to directly schedule appointments for these communities.
Anyone who registers but does not live in one of those targeted ZIP codes will have their appointment canceled, the city said.
Those who schedule appointments will need to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, Illinois ID card, REAL ID, City Key Card, library card, postmarked letter, utility bill, voter registration confirmation, Consular ID (Matricula Consular), or another form of identification. A complete list of eligible documents is available at Chicago.gov/COVIDVax.
A limited number of appointments at Chicago State will become available in mid-April on Zocdoc and through the city's call center.
The Chicago State location will be overseen by the Chicago Department of Public Health, with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) operating the site and vaccine administered by Howard Brown Health, the city said.
The location expects to administer 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru vaccination appointments each day when at full capacity. The site will operate from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
On the North Side, the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field serves as a mass vaccination site opening Monday. That site is open to all Chicagoans eligible in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C. All appointments for the Gallagher Way site were booked over the weekend, according to the ZocDoc scheduling platform.
The Wrigley Field-adjacent location will be operated by Advocate Aurora Health and expects to have the capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses a day.
The newest locations come as the state touts an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive this week as vaccine eligibility expands to include additional essential workers.
For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area
Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state as of March 29 and how to sign up for appointments:
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Appointment
|Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
|Now Open
|Adams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center
|300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
|https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
|2,100
|Now Open
|Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center
|18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|Cook County: Triton College
|2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County: South Suburban College
|15800 State St., South Holland IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former K-Mart
|1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|1,890
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former HOBO
|7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1
|2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
|https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
|1,000
|Now Open
|Grundy County:
Shabbona Middle School
|725 School St, Morris, IL
|https://www.grundyco.org/health/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Banterra Center
|Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center
|200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|April 2
|Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott
|970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|270
|Now Open
|Kane County:
Former Sam’s Club
|501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, IL
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|750
|April 1
|Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center
|102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|400
|Now Open
|Madison County:
Gateway Convention Center
|1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
|https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
|1350
|Now Open
|Sangamon County:
Orr Building
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
|http://www.SCDPH.org
|1620
|(217) 210-8801
|Now Open
|St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
|https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
|1080
|April 2
|Will County:
Former Toys R Us
|3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL
|https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw
|800
|Now Open
|Winnebago County: Former K-Mart
|1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
|https://www.wchd.org/
|1350
|Now Open
|City of Chicago: United Center
|1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
|https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
|Chicago/ Cook County Only
|Now Open
|DeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center
|1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL
|https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Lake County Fairgrounds
|1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|Individuals who live and work in County
|Mar 30
|McHenry County:
Former K-Mart
|1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL
|https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations
|County residents only
|Now Open
|McLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena
|101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL
|https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Rock Island County:
Camden Centre
|2701 1st Street East, Milan IL
|https://richd.org/
|County residents Only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County:
Danville Community College
|2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport
|22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only