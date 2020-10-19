State Health Officials Open 8 Mobile Testing Sites Across Illinois as Coronavirus Cases Soar

With coronavirus cases on the rise in areas all across the state, officials are opening mobile testing sites in eight different locations this week.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the mobile test sites will be open daily while testing supplies last in each location.

Here are the counties where testing will be available:

Boone County:

Fiesta Market, 400 West Chrysler Drive, Belvidere

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or while supplies last

Cook County:

Hubbard High School, 6200 South Hamlin Avenue, Chicago

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or while supplies last

Kankakee County:

Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 West Station Street, Kankakee

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or while supplies last

Madison County:

Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last

McDonough County:

Western Illinois University – Q Lot, 740 West University Drive, Macomb

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, or while supplies last

Sangamon County:

Sangamon County Health Department, 2833 South Grand Avenue East, Springfield

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or while supplies last

St. Clair County:

Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last

Vermilion County:

Vermilion County Health Department, 200 South College Street, Danville

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or while supplies last

The testing sites will open this week as the state deals with increasing positivity rates in all 11 of its healthcare regions. Currently only Region 1, located in the northwest corner of the state, has enhanced mitigation measures in place due to elevated positivity rates, but all regions are currently trending toward requiring those restrictions, according to healthcare officials.

In the month of October, the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate has spiked upward from 3.5% to 5.4% as of Monday afternoon. Those increasing numbers come as the state reports more testing and more coronavirus cases than ever, but officials worry that the increasing numbers could potentially signal a fall surge in cases that could trigger more restrictions later this month.