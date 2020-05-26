Nearly 70 Cases of Coronavirus Reported at Manteno Veterans’ Home

Nearly 70 individuals, including more than 20 staff members, have tested positive for coronavirus at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in suburban Manteno, state officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 47 residents at the home have tested positive for the virus, along with 22 staff members.

Officials say that of the individuals who have tested positive, 10 have passed away. The state did not specify whether all of the deaths were among the residents who contracted the disease, or if any staff members had died.

The Manteno facility is one of four state-run veterans’ homes throughout Illinois.

The other three homes have not been hit nearly as hard by the virus, with five residents testing positive in Anna, one resident testing positive in LaSalle, and no residents or staff testing positive at the home in downstate Quincy.