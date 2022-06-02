Jewel-Osco Stores Reinstate Mask Mandate for Employees Due to High COVID Transmission in Illinois Counties

As a new subvariant of omicron continues to spread across the country and COVID cases continue an uptick in Illinois, Jewel-Osco stores are asking employees to once again wear masks.

"Jewel-Osco continues to follow the guidelines set by the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health," a spokesperson from Jewel-Osco said in an email statement to NBC 5. "Due to current high COVID transmission rates in the counties where we have stores, the Distribution Center, and the corporate office we are requiring associates and vendors to wear a mask."

As of Tuesday, 15 counties in Illinois are currently at "high community transmission.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a county is considered to be at a “high community level” of COVID if they meet the following criteria:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If a county is averaging 200 or more weekly cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

AND

If a county is averaging 10 or more new weekly hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.

OR

If a county is seeing 10% or more hospital occupancy by COVID patients.

In those areas, the CDC recommends that residents wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, and also recommends that immunocompromised residents take steps to protect themselves from the virus.

All 15 of the counties that are currently seeing a “high community level” of COVID are seeing hospital admissions rise, but all 15 are currently below the 10% occupancy threshold, according to data from the CDC.

Here is a map of those counties:

In those areas, the CDC recommends that residents wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, and also recommends that immunocompromised residents take steps to protect themselves from the virus.

Here are the 15 Illinois counties that are currently at a “high community level” of COVID:

Boone County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 229.72

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10.7

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.2%

Cook County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 323.77

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10.9

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.5%

DuPage County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 341.96

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10.9

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.5%

Fulton County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 259.17

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.7

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.3%

Grundy County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 217.42

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 11.1

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 5.1%

Henderson County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 225.7

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10.7

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 1.2%

Knox County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 313.89

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 2.9

Lake County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 345.42

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10.9

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.5%

Lee County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 287.42

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10.7

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.2%

Mason County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 464.11

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.7

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.3%

McHenry County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 277.48

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10.9

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.5%

Peoria County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 359.98

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.7

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.3%

Tazewell County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 338.38

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.7

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.3%

Will County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 289.11

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 11.1

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 5.1%

Winnebago County

Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents: 320.98

New Weekly COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10.7

Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.2%

The data is updated every Thursday, according to the CDC’s website.