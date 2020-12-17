Indiana Reports 6,458 New Coronavirus Cases, 79 Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 6,458 new cases of coronavirus and 79 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the cases reported in the past 24 hours bring the statewide number of cases during the pandemic to 446,190.

The 79 additional deaths Thursday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 6,860.

Over the last 24 hours, Indiana officials have reported 53,199 new tests for 16,962 individuals. Those tests bring the total number conducted since the pandemic began to 5,102,994.

Over the last seven days, a rolling average of 12.4% of all tests performed in Indiana have come back positive, slightly lower than one day earlier. Meanwhile, 24.5% of residents who have been tested have been diagnosed with the illness, a number that has remained steady for the last two days.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly Thursday, with 3,147 residents hospitalized due to the virus. That's down from the 3,192 patients hospitalized the day before, and still below the 3,460 that were reported hospitalized on Nov. 30, the high watermark during the pandemic.

Roughly 20.2% of the state’s ICU beds are available, with 31.9% in use by COVID-19 patients, along with 13.6% of the state’s ventilators, leaving 69.9% of ventilators available, according to ISDH.