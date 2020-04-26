Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 634 New Cases of Coronavirus

Health care workers test people at a coronavirus testing site
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Health care workers test people at a coronavirus testing site setup by the the Florida National Guard in the parking lot of the Hard Rock stadium on March 30, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered at several testing sites in South Florida, according to officials.

" data-ellipsis="false">

More than 15,000 Indiana residents have tested positive for coronavirus, as the state reported more than 600 new cases on Sunday.

According to new figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 634 new cases of the virus were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 15,012 since the pandemic began.

State officials also reported 29 additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 813.

Since the pandemic began, Indiana has reported a total of 81,708 tests, with 18.4 percent of those tests coming back positive.

Even with the recent surge in positive tests, with the state setting new single-day highs in cases on both Friday and Saturday, 43.2 percent of ICU beds statewide remain available, according to data from the ISDH. Approximately 17.1 percent of ICU beds in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients, while 39.1 percent of ICU beds are occupied by non COVID-19 patients.

Nearly every county in Indiana has reported at least five positive COVID-19 tests, with the exception of Pike County in the far southwestern corner of the state. Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, has reported nearly 4,800 cases and 259 deaths since the pandemic began, and Lake County in northwest Indiana has reported 1,533 cases and 69 deaths.  

