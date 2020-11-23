Indiana Reports 5,606 New Coronavirus Cases, Lifting Total Over 300K, and 27 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 5,606 new cases of coronavirus, along with 27 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate declined slightly but hospitalizations set a new record.

Those totals brought the number of cases in the state to more than 300,000 statewide, with a total of 300,913 confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began.

The additional deaths brought the death toll to 5,067 after crossing the grim milestone of 5,000 deaths the day before.

The 5,606 new cases marked the first time in nearly a week that the state reported less than 6,000 new cases in one day.

A total of 42,237 tests were administered to 18,472 new individuals in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. In all, 3,939,645 tests have been administered during the pandemic on 2,090,728 residents.

The state’s rolling average 7-day positivity rate declined slightly to 11.6% Monday from 11.8% the day before of all tests returning positive results over the last week. The positivity rate for individual residents also dropped to 22.4% from 22.9% on Sunday, calculated over the last seven days.

Indiana again set a record in number of hospitalizations on Monday, reaching 3,219 patients - a new high since the pandemic began after weeks of inclines. Of those patients, 2,644 are confirmed coronavirus cases, while 575 are exhibiting symptoms similar to the virus or have test results pending.

The state is still looking to keep up with the demand for hospital beds, with 42.4% of ICU beds currently in use by coronavirus patients in the state. Officials say 24.3% of ICU beds are still available for use, and 71.9% of the state’s ventilators are currently available.