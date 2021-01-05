Indiana Reports 3,477 New Cases of Coronavirus, 142 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana are reporting nearly 3,500 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday along with 142 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 3,477 new cases have been confirmed by laboratory testing in the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the state’s total to 533,083 during the pandemic, according to officials.

The additional 142 deaths recorded Tuesday bring the state to 8,292 total coronavirus fatalities, with another 371 deaths currently classified as “probable COVID-19” fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 31,444 tests have been administered statewide to 6,885 Indiana residents, according to officials.

Over the last seven days, the positivity rate on all tests climbed to 15.8%, while 27% of individuals tested in the last week have tested positive. Both rates are inching upward after a decline through most of December, according to the latest ISDH data.

On Tuesday, hospitalizations continued to increase with 2,907 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus. According to officials, 27.6% of the state’s ICU beds and 11.6% of ventilators currently in use by COVID-19 patients.

Several counties in northwest Indiana are still classified in the “red” category, meaning that their positivity rates and new case rates are currently rising at a level concerning to state health officials.