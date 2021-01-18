Indiana Reports 2,548 New Coronavirus Cases, 30 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 2,548 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with 30 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the latest report of cases lifted the total number of coronavirus cases to 592,709 statewide since the pandemic began. The deaths reported Monday brought the death toll to 8,966, with another 374 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 31,685 new tests were administered to 8,966 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate continued to decline on Monday, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 12.5% on all tests conducted over the last seven days, on a rolling average. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, stands at 22.5%.

Hospitalizations increased for the first time in 11 days, according to ISDH, with the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rising to 2,386 statewide as of Sunday night. The figure reported Saturday night was the lowest number of hospitalizations reported in the state since Nov. 9. .

Currently 25.9% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 29.8% of beds currently available for use in the event of a surge in cases.