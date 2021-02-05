Indiana Reports 1,529 New Coronavirus Cases, 49 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in the state of Indiana reported 1,529 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 49 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, 635,171 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Of those residents, a total of 11,280 have died, with 406 additional deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities. State officials noted on Thursday that the total number of deaths increased by 1,507 from the day before after those historical deaths were found through an audit of 2020 and 2021 coronavirus death records, as well as test results.

In the last 24 hours, 30,363 tests have been administered to 6,943 individuals, ISDH says. The state has conducted 7,181,084 tests performed on 2,989,069 people since the pandemic began.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests has continued to drop, falling to 7.2% on Friday. The state’s positivity rate on individuals tested for the virus is at 15.4%, also down from the day before, according to ISDH data.

Hospitalizations related to the virus declined slightly on Friday with 1,446 patients hospitalized statewide as of Thursday night.

Currently, 14.8% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 29.8% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 5.9% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 77.4% available.

Indiana officials noted that as of Friday , 661,033 residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 191,247 are fully vaccinated with both doses.

Currently, Indiana residents ages 65 and older, along with health care workers, long term care residents and first responder are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, click here. If unable to access the internet, call 211.