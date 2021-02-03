Indiana Reports 1,480 New Coronavirus Cases, 36 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in the state of Indiana reported 1,480 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 36 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, 631,331 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Of those residents, a total of 9,713 have died, with 378 additional deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 29,279 tests have been administered to 5,639 individuals, ISDH says. The state has conducted 7,096,324 tests performed on 2,973,618 people since the pandemic began.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests has continued to drop, falling to 7.7% on Wednesday, which was down from 8.1% on Monday. The state’s positivity rate on individuals tested for the virus is at 15.9%, also down from the day before, according to ISDH data.

Hospitalizations related to the virus declined slightly on Wednesday, with 1,582 patients hospitalized statewide as of Tuesday night.

Currently, 15.8% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 30.9% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 6.7% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 76.7% available.

Indiana officials noted that as of Wednesday, 611,429 residents have received a first dose of the COVId-19 vaccine and 166,131 are fully vaccinated with both doses.