Indiana Reports 1,449 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,449 new cases of coronavirus and 14 additional deaths on Saturday with more than 35,000 vaccine doses administered the day before.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 654,660 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,912, with another 424 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 38,702 tests were administered, with 6,696 of those tests conducted on new individuals, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,721,658 tests have been conducted on 3,076,245 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.3% rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 11.2% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Friday night, 923 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 36.4% of ICU beds were available and 80.6% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Saturday that 880,844 residents have received a first dose of vaccine and 424,148 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 14,187 first doses and 21,361 second doses on Friday for a one-day total of 35,548 doses, according to ISDH.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.