Illinois Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases Over Past Week As Concern Over Respiratory Viruses Grows Ahead of Thanksgiving

Illinois health officials reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 11, along with 48 additional deaths over the past seven days.

Cases and deaths have seen a slight rise over the previous week, which saw 11,020 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

As of the past seven days, one Illinois county, Winnebago County, is at a high level of COVID-19 transmission. Additionally, 20 other counties were at a medium level of transmission.

At a "high" alert level, masking is recommended for all in indoor public spaces. Under CDC recommendations for counties at "medium" risk level, the elderly and immunocompromised are recommended to wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.

As COVID-19 cases have risen in Illinois over the past week, state health officials are encouraging vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 as many Americans prepare for a Thanksgiving holiday that will likely resemble pre-pandemic gatherings.

“As we prepare to celebrate all that we are thankful for this season, I want to encourage all Illinoisians to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. With respiratory illnesses such as RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 leading to increased illness and hospitalizations, I strongly recommend using all available strategies to stay healthy and safe. These strategies include COVID-19 testing, especially if visiting someone at risk for severe disease, enhanced ventilation, good hand hygiene, staying home if sick, and getting up to date with both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot. All of us at IDPH wish Illinois residents a very happy and healthy Thanksgiving,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

According to health officials, an average of nearly 20,000 bivalent boosters were administered across the state each day.

There are currently Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters available, with the Moderna booster approved for those 18 years and older and the Pfizer booster approved for ages 12 and up.

Initially, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, was authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, was authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older. On October 12, the CDC authorized the updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5 through 11 years, and from Moderna for children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years.

In all, 3,850,508 cases of coronavirus have occurred in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring Illinois to 35,389 confirmed COVID fatalities.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 107 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents, a small increase from the 106 cases per 100,000 residents reported a week prior.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,070 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, down from last week's 1,109 patients. Of the current patients, 116 are in ICU beds, and 37 are on ventilators.

A total of 25,182,372 vaccine doses have been given in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 70% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 78% receiving at least one dose. More than 14% have received their bivalent booster shots.

