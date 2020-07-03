Illinois Reports 868 New Cases of Coronavirus at Start of Fourth of July Weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 868 new cases of coronavirus Friday, along with 18 additional deaths at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to state officials, 145,750 cases of the virus have now been confirmed across the state, with a total of 7,005 fatalities confirmed during the ongoing pandemic.

As of Friday, 34,318 coronavirus tests returned to state labs in Illinois. That brings the state’s total to 1,700,635 since the pandemic began.

The rolling positivity rate over the last seven days statewide remained static, sitting at 2.6 percent, according to health officials.

The recovery rate, defined as patients who are exhibiting no coronavirus symptoms six weeks or more after their positive tests, still stands at 94 percent.

State officials on Friday issued a plea for residents and businesses to avoid large gatherings, wear masks and maintain social distancing guidelines.

Chicago also announced an emergency travel order will take effect Monday, requiring anyone traveling to or returning to the city from 15 states to quarantine.