Illinois Reports 5,644 New Coronavirus Cases, 106 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Illinois reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 106 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 948,006 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 16,179 total deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 66,786 new tests returned to labs across the state. In all, 13,103,444 tests have been performed during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for tests sat at 8.8% Tuesday, while the positivity rate for cases was 7.4%. Both numbers mark increases from a day earlier.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked upward on Tuesday to 4,313 patients receiving care for the coronavirus. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 904, while there are currently 506 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.