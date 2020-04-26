Illinois Reports 2,126 New Cases of Coronavirus, 59 Additional Deaths

The state of Illinois reported an additional 2,126 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state's total to 43,903 since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 59 additional deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 1,933 since the pandemic began.

The state continued its upward trend in tests conducted in the last 24 hours, performing 13,335 tests, according to Governor J.B. Pritzker. That marks the third consecutive day that the state has tested more than 10,000 people, an important benchmark goal for the Pritzker administration.

Nearly 215,000 people have been tested for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

State officials say nearly 4,600 individuals remain hospitalized as a result of the virus, with 966 of those patients currently in ICU beds. Of the state's 3,326 ventilators, 772 are currently being used by COVID-19 patients.