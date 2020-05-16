Illinois Reports 2,088 New Cases of Coronavirus, 74 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois reported nearly 2,100 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with 74 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, 2,088 new cases of the virus were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 92,457 cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say that 4,129 people have died of COVID-19-related complications.

Overall, the state has now tested 561,649 individuals during the pandemic, with 23,047 new test results returned from laboratories over the last 24 hours.

Over the last seven days, Illinois officials say the rolling positivity rate is at 15 percent, with all four of the state's healthcare regions poised to move forward into Phase Three of the state's reopening plan if current trends hold.

All but two of Illinois' 102 counties have reported at least one case of the virus since the pandemic began.