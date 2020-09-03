Illinois Reports 1,360 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Additional Deaths

Illinois health officials reported 1,360 new coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths on Thursday.

Those figures brought the statewide totals to 240,003 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, with at least 8,115 deaths in all 102 counties attributed to the virus.

Labs in Illinois reported 40,795 tests performed in the past 24 hours, back within the 40,000-to-50,000 range the state has conducted on average per day over the past week. The health department attributed the lower test results to "a slowdown in data processing within IDPH systems."

With Thursday's new cases, the state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate dipped to 4.4% compared to 4.5% the day before.

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly, health officials said. In all, 1,620 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, with 360 of those patients in intensive care units and the number of patients on ventilators at 144.