Illinois Reports 10,959 New Coronavirus Cases and 192 Deaths

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 10,959 new coronavirus cases and 192 deaths, matching the second highest number of deaths in a single day after setting a record the day before.

The 10,959 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported Thursday lifted the total number of cases to 759,562 statewide since the pandemic began, officials said. IDPH noted for the second consecutive day that some data reported was delayed from the past holiday weekend but did not specify which data was delayed.

The deaths reported Thursday brought the death toll to 12,830, according to IDPH. Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll ever reported in a 24-hour period the day before, with 238 fatalities on Wednesday. Thursday's 192 deaths matched the now second highest single-day record set during the first wave of the pandemic on May 13.

A total of 106,778 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, IDPH said. That figure was up from Wednesday's number following a slowdown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, when daily testing numbers were in the 60,000 to 80,000 range.

In all, the state has performed 10,806,364 tests since the pandemic began, officials said.

The state’s average rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted declined slightly to 10.4% on Thursday from 10.6% on Wednesday, after that figure increased for the two days prior. In the last seven days, the average positivity rate for individuals tested for the virus stands at 12.3%, which was down from 12.5% the day before.

A total of 5,653 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide as of Wednesday night, officials said. Of those patients, 1,170 were using ICU beds, authorities say, and 693 were on ventilators.