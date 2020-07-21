Illinois Health Officials Report 955 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials reported 955 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 23 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

According to officials, those new cases bring the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 163,703 since the pandemic began.

The additional deaths give the state a total of 7,324 fatalities related to the virus.

Illinois reported 29,745 tests within the most recent 24-hour span, a decrease from previous days, which saw testing numbers above 30,000. Last week, the state set three daily testing records, nearing the 40,000 mark.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the rolling 7-day positivity rate increased very slightly, from 3.1 percent.

According to hospitalization data, the state remains near its low watermarks for hospitalizations and ventilator usage since such data became publicly available in April. As of Tuesday, 1,466 patients are currently hospitalized in Illinois due to coronavirus, with 320 of those patients in intensive care units.

A total of 142 patients are currently on ventilators due to coronavirus.