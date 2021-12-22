Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Know About Chicago Vaccine Mandate, Latest Metrics

Chicago will start the new year with some added restrictions as a vaccine mandate for certain indoor spaces is set to begin next month.

The announcement comes as city officials see rapid increases in COVID metrics in what is being called the "fifth surge."

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

COVID Spike Unlikely to Shut Down CPS, But Could Lead to More Remote Classes, Officials Say

Chicago Public Schools families should prepare for more remote learning in January as COVID-19 cases surge this winter, but the entire district is unlikely to shut down, schools chief Pedro Martinez said Tuesday.

The district’s 330,000 students started their two-week winter break this week as the new Omicron variant takes hold in the city and the rest of the country. Before classes wrapped for 2021 last week, CPS was seeing its highest case rates of the year in a post-Thanksgiving wave.

Chicago Business Owners React as City Announces New COVID Vaccination Proof Mandates

With the city of Chicago averaging more than 1,700 new cases of coronavirus a day, health officials are imposing new proof-of-vaccination requirements, and business owners are preparing for the rules to take effect in the new year.

Brendan McNeill, owner of D4 Irish Pub and Café, says that the new rules, while understandable, are going to pose a challenge to businesses that are already struggling with adequate staffing.

“It means at all times, we have to keep the door manned,” he said. “As it is, we’re having difficulty finding people to help us.”

McNeill also echoed the concerns of some business owners who worry that customers will take out their frustration on the new rules on employees who are trying to do their jobs.

“I think there is an element of concern,” he said. “They’re issues we’re just going to have to deal with, and I think it’s worth having to deal with them in order to ensure safety.”

How to Show Proof of COVID Vaccination in Chicago as Requirement Begins Next Year

With a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement beginning next year throughout Chicago, city officials provided several ways to provide proof of vaccination to indoor public spaces.

Beginning Jan. 3, anyone age 5 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination to dine inside or visit gyms or entertainment venues where food and drinks are being served, joining other big cities like New York and Los Angeles in adding the requirement.

Here are some options for how you can show proof of vaccination.

COVID Testing Skyrockets Across Illinois, U.S. as Holiday Season Ramps Up

With coronavirus cases on the rise and people looking to travel for the holidays, COVID testing centers are reporting long lines and wait times in the lead-up to Christmas.

Over the past week, the state of Illinois has been averaging more than 185,000 COVID tests per day, an all-time high in the face of a surge in cases likely caused by the omicron variant in the United States.

On Saturday the state set a single day record for COVID tests, with more than a quarter of a million performed in just one day.

How to Add Your COVID Vaccine Card to Apple Wallet Before Chicago's Requirement Starts

Starting in 2022, Chicagoans will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get into indoor public places, and Apple has an easy way to access the record on the iPhone.

Beginning Jan. 3, anyone age 5 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination to dine inside or visit gyms or entertainment venues where food and drinks are being served, joining other big cities like New York and Los Angeles in adding the requirement.

Apple's new iOS 15.1 operating system allows users to add "verifiable" COVID vaccination information in the Wallet app, making it easier to provide proof of vaccination as opposed to carrying a physical card.

Can You Show Negative COVID Test to Access Chicago's Indoor Public Spaces Next Year?

Chicago will soon require proof of COVID vaccination to access indoor public spaces, but will you be able to show a negative test result instead?

Employees at such venues like bars, restaurants and gyms need to either be vaccinated or wear a mask and show proof of weekly negative COVID tests.

Patrons, however, will not have the option of providing a negative test result and must instead be fully vaccinated while indoors, according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's latest announcement.

COVID Cancels Performance of ‘Frozen,' Barry Manilow Concert in Chicago Tuesday

Coronavirus is causing cancellations of performances and shows across the country, and several high-profile events were postponed on Tuesday night in Chicago, with a performance of “Frozen” and a Barry Manilow Christmas concert both getting the axe as a result of positive cases among the cast and crew of the shows.

There Are Some Exceptions to Chicago's New Proof of Vaccine Mandate

Chicago will soon implement a vaccine mandate for certain indoor spaces in the city, but for some, the rule won't necessarily apply.

Beginning Jan. 3, anyone age 5 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination to dine inside or visit gyms or entertainment venues where food and drinks are being served.

There are some exemptions, however, city officials noted.

Here's Where Vaccine Proof Will Be Required in Chicago Next Year

Beginning Jan. 3, Chicago will require proof of vaccination for many indoor public spaces as the city works to combat what officials are calling "the biggest COVID surge that we have seen since before vaccines were available."

Here are the places where vaccine proof will be required - and where it won't.

Chicago COVID Metrics: As New Vax Rules Near, City Reports Large Increase in Daily Case Rates

Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady gave the latest COVID-19 metrics in the city as officials announced a new vaccine requirement in public places Tuesday.

As the city of Chicago prepares to institute new COVID mitigation strategies, city officials are detailing the rapid rises in metrics that have led them to put the new rules into effect.

Beginning in early January, all patrons at restaurants, gyms or entertainment venues where food is served will be required to show a proof of COVID vaccination, or of a negative COVID test within seven days of their entry into the building.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that the new rules are going into effect because of rapid increases in COVID cases, with the city seeing a 500% increase in daily case averages over the last two months, and increases in hospitalizations, which have risen each of the last 30 days.

“I have not been this concerned about COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic in 2020,” she said. “The latest variant, omicron, appears to spread more easily. We have upticks in positivity rates, cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”

Chicago to Require Vaccine Proof for Indoor Spaces Like Restaurants, Bars, Gyms

Chicago will soon require proof of vaccination for indoor public spaces like restaurants, bars and gyms in the new year, the city's mayor announced Tuesday, joining other big cities like New York and Los Angeles in adding the requirement as COVID cases surge.

Beginning Jan. 3, anyone age 5 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination to dine inside or visit gyms or entertainment venues where food and drinks are being served.

Chicago Travel Advisory Jumps to 47 States, 2 Territories Days Before Christmas

With COVID cases rising across the U.S. and the holiday travel rush already underway, Chicago's travel advisory has been updated once again, with a total of 47 states and two territories now on the city's warning list days before Christmas.

Five states were added to the city's list, along with Puerto Rico Tuesday, officials announced. They include Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Texas.

As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Guam, Louisiana, South Carolina, and the Virgin Islands are on the Travel Advisory.

Swollen Lymph Nodes After COVID Booster Shot? Here's What Experts Say That Means

Have you experienced a swollen lymph node in the arm where you received your COVID vaccine or booster shot?

You're not alone.

In fact, while you may not have experienced it with your initial doses of the vaccine, there's still a chance you could see it following a booster shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine side effect is actually more common with booster shots or additional doses than it is with initial doses of the COVID vaccines.

But the CDC said it is not a side effect to worry about.

Booster Shots and Omicron: Is Moderna or Pfizer Performing Better? Here's the Data So Far

Both Moderna and Pfizer have released early data showing the effectiveness of their vaccines and booster doses as the new omicron variant begins to take hold and as COVID cases rise across the U.S.

But is one performing better than the other?

Omicron Severity, Symptoms, Risk of Breakthrough Cases: What We Know So Far

Experts had been saying that more information on the omicron variant was expected in the weeks following its detection.

Now, about a month since the new COVID variant was identified in South Africa and two weeks since it was first recorded in the U.S., what do we know?

Chicago's top doctor said that while we are still learning about the variant and research continues to develop, an early look at the latest data has led to some findings so far.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady on Tuesday gave a breakdown on which COVID-19 variant is currently leading the surge in the Midwest. While 99.9% of the COVID cases are of delta variant as of now, she predicted that the omicron variant will soon spread quickly based on the studies from other countries.

CDC Guidelines for COVID Exposure: Timeline, Quarantine, Contagious Period

What should you do if you or someone you have been in close contact with tests positive for coronavirus? How long are you contagious, what are the quarantine guidelines and when can you see people again?

Here's a look at the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has.