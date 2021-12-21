COVID Cancels Performance of ‘Frozen,' Barry Manilow Concert in Chicago Tuesday

Coronavirus is causing cancellations of performances and shows across the country, and several high-profile events were postponed on Tuesday night in Chicago, with a performance of “Frozen” and a Barry Manilow Christmas concert both getting the axe as a result of positive cases among the cast and crew of the shows.

Producers for the musical “Frozen,” which is currently playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, announced that the show’s Tuesday performance would be canceled due to breakthrough cases detected among the cast and crew.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but we trust that audiences will agree that safety must be at the forefront of our return to live theater,” producers said.

Tickets will automatically be refunded, and attendees can exchange their tickets through an email address set up by the production company.

Singer Barry Manilow was also forced to cancel his Christmas show in Chicago on Tuesday night because of positive COVID tests within the crew and the cast that were set to perform with him.

Manilow is not one of the individuals who tested positive, according to a post on social media.

Ticket refunds will be available through the point of purchase, according to show organizers.

The NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks also saw their Tuesday game against the Florida Panthers postponed because of COVID concerns. The team’s Thursday game against Dallas was also postponed, meaning that the Blackhawks won’t have another game until the Tuesday following Christmas.

The cancellations are part of an ongoing trend both in the city and nationally. The NHL has announced that its holiday break will begin on Wednesday and will run through Monday as COVID has ravaged several team rosters.

The Blackhawks currently have one player in the league’s COVID protocols, with defenseman Calvin de Haan entering protocols earlier this week.