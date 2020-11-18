Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tier 3 Mitigations, Chicago Public Schools' Plan

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

All of Illinois will enter Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations under the state's plan as hospitalizations and cases continue to rise, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools announced the district plans to return to in-person learning beginning in January.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Nov. 18):

Pritzker Warns of Another Stay-at-Home Order if Tier 3 Mitigations Don't Work

Illinois' Tier 3 mitigations aren't another stay-at-home order, but the state's governor warned that if they don't work, another order would be next.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced added restrictions across the state are set to begin this week as coronavirus growth is now exponential in every region of the state, statewide positivity rate is at record highs and hospitalizations have surpassed the spring peak.

"If these numbers don't start to curb, if they don't start to bend this curve, then it is clear that we're going to have to take more difficult measures and go to a stay-at-home order," Pritzker said in announcing the new statewide restrictions.

Beginning Friday, new guidelines will be in place for retailers, gyms, hotels, restaurants, bars and more, according to state officials.

It's a move Pritzker said he hopes will "avoid another stay-at-home order."

"I’m hopeful that by limiting our in-person interactions now, we will succeed at avoiding a stay at home order like what we had in the spring," he said.

The state's top doctor said the stay-at-home order is the "final trigger."

"These are all impossible decisions. We stepped back from a full stay-at-home order," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "That's the final trigger, obviously. But if everyone cooperates with us on this pause, we don't have to go to the full extreme. And so I hope everybody sees how much we're trying to give some people something while trying to make sure that we protect the health and safety of the people of Illinois."

Chicago Public Schools to Return to In-Person Learning Starting in January, District Says

Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday announced the district plans to return to in-person learning beginning in January.

Officials said students will learn remotely through the end of 2020 but pre-k and students in intensive and "moderate cluster classrooms" will begin in-person instruction starting on Jan. 11. Students in grades K-8 will resume in-person learning on Feb. 1.

High school students will continue to participate in remote learning and the district will evaluate in-person learning options for those students in 2021, officials said.

The district cited "low incidence of school-based transmission at schools across the country, including private and parochial schools in Chicago."

“While remote learning has allowed many of our students to continue their studies over the past eight months, the reality is that our Black and Latinx students, our youngest students and highest-need learners have not been equitably served,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “The decision to begin in-person learning this January will restore their access to high-quality instruction and is the result of balancing our commitment to equity with our current public health situation. The health of our students, their families and our school communities remain our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with CPS and CDPH to ensure their safety as they transition back to the classroom.”

The district noted that while all of Illinois will soon be under Tier 3 mitigations imposed by the state due to a rising number of cases and hospitalizations, the new restrictions do not force schools in the state to close and leave the decision up to each individual district.

“It’s our moral imperative to do everything in our power to safely open schools beginning with our youngest and highest-needs learners, and the decision to re-open in January will ensure that Black and Latinx families — many of whom are essential workers and cannot ensure their children are fully supported through remote learning — have more equitable access to instruction this year,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said in a statement. “While we are eager to open our doors as soon as possible, beginning in-person learning in January is the right decision because it will minimize learning disruption from planned breaks and allow time for students and staff to limit activity prior to resuming in-person learning.”

While classrooms will resume in January, CPS did suspend all high school sports beginning Friday.

"A limited group of sports — bowling, cheer, dance and boy’s swimming and diving —were previously permitted to move forward this winter, and these sports will remain suspended until the state determines they can move forward," the district said.

The plan follows one released by the district earlier in the fall, following a phased reopening model.

All of Illinois to Enter Tier 3 Mitigations This Week, Gov. Pritzker Announces

“To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now – though masks are mandatory throughout the state. The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home,” Pritzker said in a statement. “I’m hopeful that by limiting our in-person interactions, we will succeed at avoiding a stay at home order like what we had in the spring – when the choice between saving lives and saving livelihoods was even more stark. Tier 3 may allow us to do both. Like in other states like Michigan and California and Washington, it’s our best effort to avoid a stay-at-home order and save lives.”

Pritzker said Illinois' coronavirus growth is now exponential in every region of the state, statewide positivity rate is at record highs and hospitalizations have surpassed the spring peak.

While the latest round of mitigations does not include a stay at home order, Pritzker warned that another order may be required.

Here's a look at the guidance.

46 States, Puerto Rico Now on Chicago's Travel Order

Chicago's travel order has been updated to include 46 states and Puerto Rico, Chicago's top health official announced Tuesday.

The emergency travel order requiring a 14-day quarantine for travelers from certain locations, issued in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, was updated ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last week, the city changed the way it reports states being added to its travel order, categorizing states in a color-coded map to determine which requirements are in effect for travelers, from the original requirement of a 14-day quarantine to a negative test result depending on the severity of the state's outbreak.

As of Tuesday's update 11 states were categorized as "red" states, meaning travelers must quarantine for 14 days when coming to Chicago.

Only three states are listed as "yellow," meaning they do not require a quarantine: Maine, Hawaii and Vermont.

Illinois Reports 12,601 New Coronavirus Cases, 97 Deaths as Hospitalizations Climb

Illinois health officials reported 12,601 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 97 additional deaths.

Tuesday's data from the Illinois Department of Public Health marked the 12th consecutive day in which the state has seen more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases.

Those figures brought the total number of cases in the state to 597,849 since the pandemic began and lifted the death toll to 10,875, IDPH said.

A total of 94,205 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, according to state health officials. In all, 9,255,658 tests have been performed during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate held steady at 12.5% after fluctuating nearly three points in the previous week. Sunday's positivity rate was 12.8%, which was up from 12.6% on Saturday, 13.2% on Friday, 12.6% on Thursday, 12.4% on Wednesday and 12% on Tuesday. It was 11.4% the previous Monday and 10.6% on Nov. 8.

The state saw its hospitalization numbers jump Tuesday with 5,887 residents currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses, an increase of more than 300 patients in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 1,158 are currently in intensive care units, and 545 are on ventilators, also marking increases for both.

All three statistics are the highest metrics the state has seen in their respective categories since the first peak in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

Shedd Aquarium Closing Until Next Year Due to Coronavirus

The Shedd Aquarium has announced plans to close for the remainder of the year as coronavirus mitigations continue to heighten across Chicago.

"As city and statewide COVID mitigation efforts continue, Shedd Aquarium has decided to voluntarily close through the new year as part of a commitment to the health and safety of the community," a spokesperson for the aquarium said in a statement.

The popular Chicago destination aims to reopen by Jan. 2, officials said.

“Although we continue to be a safe place to work and visit due to limited capacity attendance, facial covering mandate and rigorous social distancing protocols, we are taking this action proactively for the positive influence it may have for all,” President and CEO Bridget Coughlin said in a statement. “While the aquarium’s doors may physically close, Shedd’s mission has never been more alive and open. We remain committed to creating meaningful moments of learning, joy, engagement, and respite and to do our part to continue to support the recovery and healing of our city and state.”

Essential staff will continue to care for the aquarium's 32,000 animals and maintain the facility, the aquarium said. Employees who can work from home will do so, officials said.

"Shedd is committed to continuing to pay all staff. Those employees, such as guest relations staff, who do not have the option to work from home will be still be compensated for a similar duration of the initial closure should this second closure last as long," a release from the aquarium read. "Many guest relations staff will be provided career development during the closure including taking online Spanish courses and learning more about marine biology."

Meanwhile, the Shedd said it will offer digital programs "that encourage discovery and bring guests eye-to-eye with animals from the comfort and safety of their homes."

Pritzker Warns of Rising Coronavirus Hospitalizations in 2 Illinois Regions

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that two of the state's health care regions — Region 1 and Region 7 — are facing dire circumstances as the number of available hospital beds are dwindling.

Region 1 is located in the far northwest part of the state, while Region 7 covers Will and Kankakee counties.

"If we wait to take action and our hospitals are full, it will be too late, and countless patients, COVID patients, as well as all the other ailments and injuries bring people to the hospital, will die unnecessary deaths because there aren’t enough beds or people to staff them," Pritzker said.

Region 1 and Region 7 have both "long since surpassed the worst COVID-19 hospitalization rates they ever saw in the spring," Pritzker noted. Region 1 has more than doubled its spring peak, and Region 7 is at 150% of its spring peak, the governor said, adding that "they are not outliers."

"Our hospitals are located in Region 1 and our numbers have over doubled the peak in spring and early summer," Dr. Michael Coolish, the chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine's Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, said during Pritzker's briefing Monday.

Coolish noted that hospitals are preparing surge plans, but still remain safe for patients. The influx of patients has already taken a toll on staff, however, he said.

"As we continue to have the volume to go up, it's difficult for our staff... to continue the long hours," he said.

Ruth Colby, president of Silver Cross Hospital, echoed those claims, saying hospitals and health care workers are "weary" and expressing concern that added staffing will be hard to come by.

"We are competing as always with the other states," Colby said, noting that with neighboring Wisconsin's hospitalizations even worse than Illinois', many traveling health care workers have been called to that state already.

Why Gov. Pritzker Says Second Surge of Hospitalizations is Worse Than Spring

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the second surge of the pandemic has brought hospitalizations beyond where they were during spring's peak - and this time it could be worse.

Illinois had previously reached its hospitalization peak roughly six months ago, but as the state's latest wave lifts the number of average patients in Illinois facilities well above 5,000, the state is seeing record numbers.

As of Monday, Illinois was averaging more than 5,200 coronavirus patients in state hospitals, a number that is 400 more individuals than the spring high, and a 70 percent increase in the last two weeks alone, Pritzker said.

According to state data, 5,581 residents are currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses in Illinois. Of those patients, 1,144 are in intensive care units, and 514 are on ventilators.

All three statistics are the highest metrics the state has seen in their respective categories since the first peak in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

"The nation has been swept by a COVID storm that has taken Illinois’ positivity rate from low single digits to the mid teens," Pritzker said. "And with nearly no mitigations in the states bordering us and no national strategy to reduce the spread, we’re in for a very difficult next few months."

Nov. 16: Two Illinois medical professionals located in regions seeing coronavirus hospitalizations worse than during the spring peak speak during Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily coronavirus briefing.

According to the governor, the latest surge is even more troublesome because it's happening at a time when cases and hospitalizations are rising nationwide.

"That fact is more than a frightening backdrop – because it means there are no healthcare workers to call in as reinforcements from other states," Pritzker said. "It means that the out of state nurses and nurses assistants who signed up to support Illinois in the spring are busy in their own states."

He also noted that during the spring, cases and hospitalizations were largely centered on urban areas, but the latest surge is bringing increases statewide.

Region One, in northwestern Illinois, and Region Seven, home to Will and Kankakee Counties, have both "long since surpassed the worst COVID-19 hospitalization rates they ever saw in the spring," Pritzker noted. Region One has more than doubled its spring peak, and Region Seven is at 150% of its spring peak, the governor said, adding that "they are not outliers."

"If we wait to take action until our hospitals are full, it will be too late, and countless patients – COVID patients as well as those with all the other ailments and injuries that bring people to the hospital – will die unnecessary deaths because there aren’t enough beds or people to staff them," Pritzker said. "So we are keeping in close touch with hospitals on an individual, system-level and region-level basis to monitor who is at risk of running out of staff or ICU beds in the next three weeks. But I want to be clear. We can’t create new staff for a hospital that’s filled to the brim. We can’t staff more ICU beds if a hospital’s personnel get sick outside of work because people in their communities refuse to wear a mask or follow any of the mitigation rules."

Illinois Doctor Warns of Thanksgiving, Christmas ‘Super Spreader Events'

Illinois hospitals are preparing for the potential that Thanksgiving and Christmas could lead to increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as metrics continue to surge leading up to the holidays.

Several Illinois hospitals are now reporting more coronavirus patients than during the spring peak as medical professionals warn of trying months ahead, information provided by multiple hospitals reveals.

"Thanksgiving dinners have the potential to be super spreader events," Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention for the hospital system, said Monday. "It's so critically important that we do not do that. The numbers are devastating right now. Our health care system cannot absorb doubling or tripling of those numbers. It might happen if we have many super spreader events arising out of Thanksgiving."

The concern has prompted new warnings from Illinois officials, who are now urging families to avoid gathering for the holidays and to instead keep their celebrations virtual.

Illinois Coronavirus Deaths Up 260 Percent Since Beginning of October

Deaths related to COVID-19 in Illinois are up a startling 260% from the start of October, Gov. J.B. Pritzker revealed Monday, as the state continues to deal with increasingly alarming coronavirus rates.

As of Monday, the state reported an average of 81 daily deaths, marking a 98% increase from two weeks earlier when the average was 41 deaths per day. A total of 10,779 deaths have been reported throughout Illinois, and nationwide the coronavirus has claimed more than 246,000 lives.

Deaths are called a "lagging indicator," Pritzker explained, meaning the numbers typically rise after a spike in hospitalizations.

Knowing that, he said, "it’s all the more concerning that even before winter we are already seeing the consequences of significantly rising case rates and hospitalizations..."

Current hospitalization rates are also higher than those reported during the spring. In the last two weeks, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor, hospitalizations have increased 70% alone.

Illinois health officials reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Monday, marking the 11th consecutive day in which the state has seen more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases.

"As I said...and have said throughout this pandemic, this virus knows no boundaries," Pritzker stated. "What we’re seeing now is a widespread problem across every region of Illinois all at once."

Several Hospitals Now Reporting More COVID Patients Than During Spring Peak

Several Illinois hospitals are now reporting more coronavirus patients than during the spring peak as medical professionals warn of trying months ahead, information provided by multiple hospitals reveals.

Advocate Aurora Health clinical leaders on Monday addressed a sharp rise in cases at their hospitals in both Illinois and Wisconsin.

System-wide, Advocate Aurora Health saw 863 coronavirus patients on May 6, its highest number of the pandemic - until now. Coronavirus patients dropped to below 300 in October, but as of Monday, the hospitals reported a total of 1,118 patients.

"We're in the midst of an absolutely abysmal second wave of this pandemic," said Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention for the hospital system. "We're seeing numbers that were not even imaginable just a few weeks ago."

Similarly, Rush Copley Medical Center reported 80 coronavirus patients, topping the 60 patients the hospital saw in mid-May, a spokesperson confirmed.

Citronberg said the biggest shift he has seen from the first wave of the virus to the second has been the location of such hospitalizations.

"The first wave was really concentrated in urban areas. The second wave is urban, suburban, rural, there's really no area of the country that has been spared - all 50 states have reported increasing rates of COVID," he said.

Already, Northwestern Medicine has put a surge plan in place, along with visitor restrictions. Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago has reinstated its COVID rounds and its incident command center.

Both Amita Health System and Advocate Aurora are re-implementing strict no-visitor policies as they grapple with a combined 1,000 cases throughout their systems.

According to Dr. Jeff Bahr, chief Aurora Medical Group officer, the hospital system is also looking at reducing elective procedures and surgeries by 50% later this week.

"Even if we don't have a surge after Thanksgiving, it's still going to be very taxing on our healthcare system, the sheer numbers of people who are infected," Citronberg said. "If Thanksgiving turns out to be super spreader events, if Christmas turns out to be super spreader events, we're going to see numbers that we couldn't even possibly imagine. So pretty confident, unfortunately, that the next couple of months are going to be bad no matter what, it's just a question of how bad."

Illinois saw its hospitalization numbers continue to increase on Monday with 5,581 residents currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses. Of those patients, 1,144 are currently in intensive care units, and 514 are on ventilators.

All three statistics are the highest metrics the state has seen in their respective categories since the first peak in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

Still, according to Bahr, the system's Illinois hospitals are not yet reaching capacity.

"In fact, we're well within the guidelines set forth are required by the Illinois Department of Public Health, in terms of maintaining it," he said. "Lower than 80% occupancy in both our medical surgical beds, and our ICU beds."

Doctors have expressed optimism over news of a potential vaccine, with both Moderna and Pfizer reporting promising trial findings.

"The next two to three months are going to be very difficult no matter what, but there clearly is light at the end of the tunnel and that light is the vaccine news," Citronberg said. "It is very likely that by this time next year, we will be looking at COVID-19, at least the pandemic, in the rearview mirror and that is just fantastic news. But the next two to three months are going to be very difficult - lots of hospitalizations, lots of deaths, unfortunately. Just have to meet one more big push to get through it."