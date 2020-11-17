Tier 3 Coronavirus Restrictions: What Will Close, be Limited Under New Illinois Rules

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration unveiled a slew of new coronavirus mitigation strategies as the state moves to Tier 3 mitigations beginning on Friday.

Among the new restrictions, gaming and casino facilities will be required to close effective Friday. Indoor recreation facilities, theaters and museums will also be required to close, although outdoor activities will be allowed to continue with limited capacities.

Hair and nail salons and massage facilities will be allowed to stay open, but must adhere to additional capacity limits under the new restrictions.

Here are the details provided by the state for different industries in the state.

Bars and Restaurants:

-No indoor service.

-No standing or congregating outdoors while waiting for a table.

-Reservations required for each party.

-Indoor gaming terminals must suspend operations.

Health and Fitness Centers:

-These centers will be allowed to operate at no more than 25% capacity. No indoor group classes will be allowed, and locker rooms are ordered to close. Facial coverings must be worn at all times, including by those exercising. Reservations will also be required.

Hotels:

Hotel room occupancy must be limited to registered guests only. Fitness centers should be closed or only allowed on a reservation basis. Grab-and-go food is allowed.

Indoor Recreation, Theaters, Cultural Institutions:

-Casinos are ordered to close under the new restrictions, as are movie theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums. Outdoor activities will be allowed at 25% capacity or less.

Manufacturing:

-All employees must wear face coverings at all times, and only manufacturing staff and key personnel will be allowed in facilities. Visitors will not be permitted, except for those supplying deliveries or equipment repairs.

-Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings:

-In-home gatherings must be limited to household members.

-Meeting rooms, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs may not host gatherings.

-Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the deceased, not including staff.

Office:

-All employees who can work remotely should do so.

Organized Group Recreational Activities:

-Pause all indoor group sports and recreation activities.

-Outdoor sports and recreation are still allowed, but must be limited to 10 persons or less.

Personal Care Services (Including Hair Salons, Massage Facilities, Nail Care Facilities):

-Operate at 25% capacity or 25 clients, whichever is lower.

-Face coverings must be worn at all times by clients and service providers.

-Services where a face covering cannot be worn, including facials and beard trims, must be suspended.

-Physical, occupational and massage therapy, as deemed necessary by a physician, can continue, but appointments must be spaced by a minimum of 15 minutes.

Retail:

-Operate at no more than 25% capacity, except for grocery stores and pharmacies, which may operate at 50% capacity.

-Encourage delivery or curbside pickup wherever possible.