Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Plants Close Due to COVID-19 Cases, Chicago Launches Mask Donation Drive

Illinois residents will soon have to wear facial coverings when leaving their homes, and Chicago is launching a drive to help make sure that vulnerable populations have access to masks.

Beginning May 1, Illinois residents will be required to wear facial coverings when working in or shopping at businesses, and will also have to wear masks while using public transportation, rideshares, or in any other circumstance in which they won’t be able to social distance.

The coronavirus pandemic is also hitting factories in the state, as Smithfield Meats has closed two of its Illinois facilities as a result of the virus.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus today (April 25):

Chicago Launches Mask Donation Program

The “Chicago Together! Make a Mask, Give a Mask, Wear a Mask” program was officially launched on Saturday, encouraging residents to donate handmade masks to a variety of institutions as the state prepares to mandate facial coverings for residents.

The masks will be donated to homeless shelters, community health clinics and other organizations to “help prevent virus outbreaks among the city’s most high risk and vulnerable residents,” the city said in a press release.

Smithfield Closes 2 Plants in Illinois

Smithfield Foods is voluntarily closing two Illinois plants indefinitely after a “small portion” of its employees at a facility in Monmouth tested positive for coronavirus.

The Monmouth plant represents approximately three percent of U.S. fresh pork supplies. Employees will be paid during the closure.

The company’s St. Charles plant will also close, according to a spokesperson.

Illinois Supreme Court to Hear Cases Via Videostream

For the first time in history, the Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments through videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unusual procedure will allow the court’s justices to observe social distancing. The court is scheduled to hear 11 cases on May 12-14, according to court records.