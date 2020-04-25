City of Chicago Launches Mask Donation Drive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

After the state of Illinois mandated the wearing of facial coverings when out in public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Chicago has launched a mask drive.

The “Chicago Together! Make a Mask, Give a Mask, Wear a Mask” program, launched this weekend, is encouraging Chicago residents to donate handmade masks to a variety of institutions as the city prepares for the May 1 start date for the state’s mandate on wearing facial coverings in public places.

The masks will be donated to homeless shelters, community health clinics, and other organizations to help prevent virus outbreaks among the city’s “most high-risk and vulnerable residents,” the city said in a press release.

Donated masks will be provided to addiction treatment providers, social service providers, group homes and long-term care facilities.

Masks will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays at a number of locations across the city, including numerous aldermanic offices and the following churches:

Apostolic Faith Church – 3823 South Indiana Avenue

Austin Church of Christ – 4750 West Washington Boulevard

Blackwell-Israel Samuel AME Zion Church – 3956 South Langley Avenue

Canaan Community Church – 1701 West Garfield

Commonwealth Community Church – 140 West 81st Street

Concord Baptist Church – 6319 South Kimbark Avenue

Cosmopolitan Community Church – 5249 South Wabash Avenue

Greater Saint John Bible Church – 1256 North Waller

Heritage International Food Distribution Center – 5312 West North Avenue

Mount Carmel Bible Church – 740 East 42nd Street

Mount Vernon Baptist Church – 2622 West Jackson Boulevard

New Mount Calvary – 1850 West Marquette Road

Original Philadelphia M.B. Church – 6558 South Carpenter Street

Park Manor Baptist Church – 8328 South Green Street

People’s Church of the Harvest – 3750 West Fifth Avenue

Salem Baptist Church of Chicago – 752 East 114th Street

St. James Unity Baptist – 900 South Sacramento Boulevard

Trinity United Church of Christ – 400 West 95th Street

Unity Fellowship Baptist Church – 211 North Cicero Avenue

According to officials, city workers will pick up the donated cloth masks and deliver them to the United Center. Volunteers from Team Rubicon will then pack the masks into kits at the arena.