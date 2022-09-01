Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Vaccine, Chicago's Top Doc Gives Update

New COVID booster shots inched closer to distribution this week, but another critical step in the process will take place Thursday.

What do we know about the shots and how effective are they?

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Top Doctor to Talk New COVID Boosters Thursday Morning

Chicago's top doctor is set to hold a media briefing Thursday morning to talk about preparations for new COVID booster shots.

While the boosters were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to recommend who should receive the vaccines target the omicron variant before shots can begin.

Still, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the city is bracing for shipments to arrive in Chicago "as soon as next week."

How Effective Are New COVID Booster Shots and Do You Need One? Here's What Experts Are Saying

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized new COVID booster shots aimed at targeting the omicron variant and the now-dominant BA.5 subvariant, but effective are the new vaccines?

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, called BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.

What's Behind That Sore Throat? How to Know if It's COVID, Allergies, Strep or More

Have a sore throat but aren't sure what's causing it?

There are several possibilities that could be behind the symptom, with things like COVID, allergies and strep throat all leading to similar symptoms.

Currently, allergy season is peaking in the Chicago area, bringing a rash of cold-like symptoms, with the peak expected to continue until the end of September for those particularly sensitive to ragweed.

When Will New COVID Booster Shots Be Available? One Thing Still Needs to Happen

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized new COVID booster shots designed to target the omicron variant and its dominant BA.5 subvariant, but before shots can begin, there's still another step to complete.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional shot.

An influential CDC advisory panel will debate the evidence Thursday — including whether people at high risk from COVID-19 should go first. The CDC is expected to make its recommendation after the panel gives its thoughts.

What Makes New COVID Boosters Different From Previous Shots? Experts Explain

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized new COVID booster shots known as a "bivalent" vaccines, what does that mean and how exactly are they different from previous COVID vaccines administered earlier in the pandemic?

COVID Incubation Period Has Changed and Chicago's Top Doc Says That's 'Good News'

COVID's incubation period has changed with the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants and that's a good thing, Chicago's top doctor said.

During her Facebook Live last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.

