Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Longer-Lasting COVID Symptoms, Fall Boosters, Variant Tracking

What should you expect heading into fall and winter? According to experts, there's a possibility of more respiratory viruses, but there's also some good news coming in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as a new omicron subvariant takes hold as the second-most prominent variant.

FDA Plans to Authorize Omicron-Specific Boosters Around Labor Day, Sources Say

The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters around Labor Day, NBC News reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign.

How Long Do COVID Symptoms Last? Here's What to Expect First and Which Ones Might Linger

As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., marking a shift in the most common symptoms and in the virus' incubation period, how long will symptoms last?

For those who do experience symptoms, some may last longer than others.

COVID Variant Update: BA.5 Remains Dominant, New Subvariant Now 2nd-Most Prevalent

A COVID subvariant descended from the original omicron variant remains the most-prevalent strain of the virus in circulation, but there is a new version of COVID-19 that is now the second-most common in the United States.

According to the latest estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, the BA.4.6 subvariant of COVID is now responsible for an estimated 6.3% of cases in the United States, surpassing the BA.4 variant that it descended from.

Should We Expect An Increase in Viruses This Fall and Winter? Expert Weighs In

Fall and winter are typically a time of year where illnesses peak. Think flu, RSV, COVID and more.

But during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, many viruses saw a dramatic decline as mask-wearing and isolation protocols surged.

With COVID guidelines now easing even further, experts say that could bring the return of other respiratory viruses.

Is Your At-Home COVID Test Expired? Here's How to Check, and How Long The FDA Says Your Kit Should Last

For those experiencing COVID symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus, at-home COVID test kits are an easy way to detect negative or positive COVID cases. However, all at-home COVID tests, including the free ones sent out from the federal government by the United States Postal Service, are only good to use through a certain date.

According to the Food Drug Administration, at-home COVID tests have both a specific shelf-life, and a specific expiration date.

Is Your At-Home COVID Test Approved by the FDA? Here's Which Ones Are

As back-to-school season begins, and with omicron subvariants continuing their spread across the U.S., many are counting on the ease of at-home COVID tests to accurately detect positive or negative COVID cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "positive results from self-tests are highly reliable."

However, not all at-home tests kits sold online and in stores have been approved for use by the Federal Drug Administration.

COVID Rebound FAQ's: What We Know About the Causes, How Frequently it Occurs and More

After several high-profile cases of "COVID rebound" in recent weeks, many Americans are curious about just how frequent the ailment is in patients who test positive for the virus.

While not common, a return of COVID symptoms after initial improvement could occur in nearly 30% of cases, and in some instances, a positive test result can occur even after several negative tests, as it did for President Joe Biden in recent weeks.

Here is what we know about the phenomenon.

When Are You Most Contagious With COVID? Here's a Timeline

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb and new subvariants emerge, some may be wondering how long the virus can linger.

Under revised guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, people who contract COVID-19 are advised to isolate for at least five days. After you have ended isolation, you'll also need to wear a mask through day 10, per the guidelines. When the isolation period is over, you should still avoid being around people who are most at-risk until at least day 11.

FDA Authorizes Emergency Use for Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine for Ages 12 to 17

Biotechnology company Novavax announced on Friday that its Covid-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17.

In July, Novavax's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine for adults ages 18 and over got its emergency approval from the FDA.

What Medicine Can You Take for COVID? Paxlovid, Remdesivir and Other Treatment Options

The majority of people who contract COVID-19 don't need to seek treatment and can typically battle the infection on their own. That's not always the case, however, especially for those who are high risk and have certain health conditions.

In an effort to prevent hospitalization and severe illness, multiple options are available, including antiviral pills and intravenous treatments. The criteria vary widely for each, and depending on your situation, one option may be recommended over the other.

Those seeking treatment are advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reach out to their health care provider, even if only experiencing minor symptoms.

As the BA.5 subvariant continues to circulate and more cases occur, here's what to know about the treatment options, including eligibility and possible side effects.

What is BA.4.6? Expert Explains New COVID Variant Now Being Tracked by CDC

A new COVID variant is slowly beginning to grow in numbers in the U.S. and in the Midwest, but how concerning is it and will it overtake the BA.5 variant currently dominating cases?

According health experts, much is still unclear about BA.4.6, a descendent of the BA.4 variant that first emerged in April and May. The new strain is now responsible for just over 5% of cases across the country, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, marking a slight increase from numbers reported one week earlier.

Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic

As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?

According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.

Do You Still Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure? Here's What New CDC Guidelines Say

Do you still need to quarantine if you were exposed to COVID?

The guidelines have changed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC changed its recommendations last week, releasing new guidance for people who were potentially exposed.

Omicron-Specific Booster Expected to Be Available in ‘a Few' Weeks, COVID Czar Says

White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Wednesday that the newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks."

"I believe it’s going to be available and every American over the age of 12 will be eligible for it," Jha told NBC News' Lester Holt.

CDC Director Walensky to Reorganize Agency After Admitting COVID Pandemic Response Fell Short

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is reorganizing the agency, saying it didn't react quickly enough during the Covid pandemic, according an internal review of the agency's operations released on Wednesday.

Walensky laid out several organizational changes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will take over the coming months to correct missteps and failures that occurred during the last 2.5 years of the pandemic, according to a fact sheet.

The Latest CDC COVID Guidelines: Here's What Steps to Take if You Test Positive

New guidelines surrounding COVID protocols have been put into place, with the changes being driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, according to federal health officials.

The revised recommendations, announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ease social distancing requirements and no longer encourage Americans to quarantine if they come into close contact with an infected person.

Is Nausea a Sign of COVID-19? What to Know About Digestive Symptoms and the Virus

People who come down with COVID-19 can experience a wide range of symptoms, with fever, tiredness and cough said to be some of the most common. However, digestive symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, as well as others, are reported less frequently, according to the Mayo Clinic.

A study titled "The Roles of Nausea and Vomiting in COVID-19," published in 2021, found both nausea and vomiting aren't uncommon symptoms for children and adults with COVID. Often times, they can appear before other types of symptoms.

Should You Test Before Leaving COVID Isolation? Here's What the CDC, Chicago's Top Doctor Say

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new set of COVID guidelines Thursday, clarifying whether recovering individuals need to test out of isolation.

In its updated guidelines, the CDC recommended different approaches for patients based on their symptoms.

Exposed to COVID? FDA Recommends Taking as Many as 3 Rapid At-Home Tests, Even if You Aren't Showing Symptoms

Under revised guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 may need to take as many as three at-home tests to ensure that they are not experiencing asymptomatic infections.

The new guidance was issued last week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its own recommendations for those exposed to COVID, saying that quarantine is no longer recommended for those exposed to the virus and who are not showing symptoms.

