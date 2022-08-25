Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's Department of Public Health commissioner, has tested positive for COVID, a statement from the department said Thursday.

"Last night, for the first time in the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well, which I credit to the fact that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation."

In her statement Thursday, Arwady stressed the importance of vaccines, reminding the Chicagoans that she is fully vaccinated and boosted, and encouraging others to do so.

"I want to remind all Chicagoans to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven to be incredibly effective at protecting against severe outcomes from the virus. We have made great progress against COVID-19, and I thank everyone who has made the decision to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities. But the virus is still out there and we have more work to do to put this pandemic behind us."

Arwady is the latest high-profile COVID case to be announced in recent weeks, following President Joe Biden, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and First Lady Jill Biden.

She had previously noted during one of her weekly Facebook Live events that she had not yet contracted COVID during the pandemic.

"I am very careful. I wear my mask indoors, I test a lot, I follow my own advice and, you know, I haven't actually had [COVID]," Arwady said earlier this month. "And I'm pleased about that."