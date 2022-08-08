Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Ending Isolation, COVID Rebound

What is "rebound COVID" and how often does it happen?

The condition has sparked new questions about testing and how soon someone can end isolation.

COVID Rebound FAQ's: What Causes It, Does Paxlovid Make it More Likely, and How Often Does it Occur?

After several high-profile cases of "COVID rebound" in recent weeks, many Americans are curious about just how frequent the ailment is in patients who test positive for the virus.

While not common, a return of COVID symptoms after initial improvement could occur in nearly 30% of cases, and in some instances, a positive test result can occur even after several negative tests, as it did for President Joe Biden in recent weeks.

Here is what we know about the phenomenon.

Do You Need to Test Negative After Having COVID? What to Know About Ending Isolation

If you test positive for COVID and isolate, do you need a negative test before you can see people again?

It's a question many are asking after news first broke that President Joe Biden tested negative, then positive again days later.

COVID Medications and Treatments: What Are Your Options?

Amid news Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and President Joe Biden were both given an anti-viral treatment for COVID after testing positive, many may be wondering what options they have to treat the virus if they contract it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people with COVID contact their doctor, stating that "medications to treat COVID-19 must be prescribed by a health care provider and started as soon as possible after diagnosis to be effective."

Coronavirus in Illinois: 30K New Cases, 59 Deaths in Last Week; 59 Counties Now at High Alert Level

Illinois health officials reported 30,762 new coronavirus cases over the past week, along with 59 additional deaths as 59 counties across the state are at a "high" community level of COVID-19.

The previous week, the state reported 35,371 new cases, 48 deaths and 66 counties at "high" community level.

The week before that, the state reported 32,268 new cases and 52 deaths.

COVID by the Numbers: Most of Chicago Area Still at ‘High' Community Levels of the Virus

Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday.

According to that data, most of northern Illinois falls in that category, including Cook County and the city of Chicago.

BA.5: Common Symptoms and More Information About the Omicron Subvariant

The BA.5 subvariant of omicron is by far the most dominant strain of COVID-19 currently in circulation in the United States, and those numbers have continued to soar upward throughout the summer.

More than 80% of cases are currently being caused by the subvariant, according to CDC estimates, and officials say that the virus is seemingly better able to evade immunity given by the COVID vaccine.

Here’s what we know about the illness.