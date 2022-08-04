COVID by the Numbers: Most of Chicago Area Still at ‘High' Community Levels of the Virus

Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday.

According to that data, most of northern Illinois falls in that category, including Cook County and the city of Chicago.

LaSalle and Kankakee counties are both at a “medium” community level of the virus, as are Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in northwest Indiana, according to federal officials.

Under the CDC’s current system of classifying the risk factor of different counties across the country, a community level of low, medium, or high is assigned to each county.

COVID-19 Community Levels – Use the Highest Level that Applies to Your Community New COVID-19 CasesPer 100,000 people in the past 7 days Indicators Low Medium High Fewer than 200 New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population (7-day total) <10.0 10.0-19.9 ≥20.0 Percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) <10.0% 10.0-14.9% ≥15.0% 200 or more New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population (7-day total) NA <10.0 ≥10.0 Percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) NA <10.0% ≥10.0%

Counties at a “high” community level are seeing elevated levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations, percentages of staffed beds being taken up by COVID patients, or dramatic increases in overall case numbers.

Residents in those counties are advised to take precautions against the virus, including wearing masks in indoor spaces and staying away from large gatherings if they are immunocompromised or have other common risk factors for severe illness if they contract COVID.

Here are the latest numbers for the counties that comprise the NBC 5 viewing area.

Illinois

McHenry County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 239.46

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.5

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.6%

Lake County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 288.14

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.5

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.6%

DeKalb County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 276.46

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.4%

Kane County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 256.57

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.4%

DuPage County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 270.01

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.5

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.6%

Cook County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 243.78

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.5

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.6%

LaSalle County (Medium)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 259.5

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 7.7

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 2.7%

Kendall County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 313.2

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 10

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 4.4%

Grundy County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 221.33

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.1

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 5.8%

Will County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 256.82

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 12.1

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 5.8%

Kankakee County (Medium)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 207.53

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 8.8

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 1.8%

Indiana

Lake County (Medium)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 196.91

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 11.1

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.9%

Porter County (Medium)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 176.07

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 11.1

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.9%

LaPorte County (Medium)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 206.57

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 9

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 6.6%

Newton County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 214.53

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 11.1

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.9%

Jasper County (High)

Case Rate Per 100,000 Residents: 292

New COVID Admissions Per 100,000 Residents: 11.1

Percentage of Staffed Beds Occupied by COVID Patients: 3.9%