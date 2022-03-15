Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago COVID Update, Vaccine Mandate, Kids Under 5

Chicago's mayor and top doctor are set to give a COVID update Tuesday.

The update comes amid calls for change to the city's vaccine mandate for workers with numbers continuing their decline.

It also comes as a COVID spike in China worsens and as the World Health Organization identifies new cases of a hybrid strain.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Watch Live: Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago's Top Doc to Give COVID Update at 11:30 a.m.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's top doctor are scheduled to give a coronavirus update Tuesday, just over two weeks after the city lifted its mask and vaccine mandates.

The address is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. in City Hall, according to the mayor's public schedule.

While it remains unclear what Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will discuss, the update follows several developments in the city's battle with COVID.

Lightfoot Pushes Back Against Requests for Testing Exception, Says Vaccine Mandate Still in Effect

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that disciplinary action is still planned for city workers that have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but there are still efforts ongoing to try to convince her administration to alter their mitigation strategies.

Lightfoot reiterated her stance on Monday, saying that Chicago police officers and other city workers that have not yet reported their vaccine status will face consequences.

“We will enforce the rules, and my expectation is that the vast majority of police officers who are already vaccinated will come into compliance,” she said.

Which COVID Vaccine Will Be Best for Children Under 5?

With masks coming off in several states and many COVID restrictions lifting in the U.S., many are anxiously awaiting news that children under the age of 5 could be eligible for vaccination.

Already, Chicago has lifted its masking and vaccination mandates and Illinois has lifted its indoor mask and school mask mandates. On Monday, Chicago Public Schools began a mask-optional policy.

The changing guidelines surrounding COVID not just in Illinois have many parents questioning how best to protect their kids.

While the race is on to get the youngest members of the population vaccinated, which vaccine will work best?

COVID, Cold, Allergies: How Can You Tell the Difference in Symptoms?

If you're wondering whether that runny nose, sore throat or sneeze is simply allergies, just a cold, or possibly signs of COVID-19, you're not alone.

With many experiencing cold-like symptoms, and with the start of spring allergies, it can be hard to decipher what could be behind the onset of symptoms.

Experts say the only real way to know the answer is to test, but until then, health officials say to treat any possible symptoms as COVID.

Next Round of Free COVID Test Kits Begins Arriving in Mail. Here's How to Order Yours

Free COVID test kits have started arriving at many U.S. homes once again after a second round of tests from the government were released earlier this month.

In his State of the Union remarks, President Joe Biden said that in addition to starting a new antiviral initiative, his administration would allow people in the U.S. to order another round of free tests from the government. Many who placed their orders when the tests became available at the start of March have reported receiving their second shipment.

What Is Deltacron? What to Know as Cases of COVID Strain Confirmed by WHO

Cases of a COVID-19 variant known as "deltacron" have emerged in several countries so far this year, but what is it and what do we know so far?

The hybrid strain has been making headlines since January, when researchers said they first detected it, but many experts were quick to question it.

