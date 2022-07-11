Illinois Coronavirus Updates: BA.4 and BA.5 Symptoms, What to Look For First

The fastest-spreading versions of coronavirus are quickly taking over cases across the country, but what should you be watching for?

With more than two dozen counties still at high COVID alert levels, recognizing the start of symptoms can be crucial to preventing spread, experts say.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

What Should You Do When You Have COVID? Here's What Health Officials Say

As two more contagious omicron subvariants take hold across the U.S., you may be wondering what steps to take if you test positive for COVID-19.

The subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 appear to evade protection from vaccines and previous infections more easily than any others before.

As of July 2, BA.5 was responsible for nearly 54% of COVID cases in the U.S. BA.4 accounted for nearly 17% more, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BA.4 and BA.5 COVID Symptoms: What to Watch For as Infections Climb

The fastest-spreading COVID-19 subvariants yet, the two latest versions of omicron appear to evade protection from vaccines and previous infections more easily than any others before.

COVID Exposure Guidelines: Here's How Long to Quarantine After Close Contact, Testing Positive

As infectious new subvariants of COVID-19 take over the U.S., how long should you quarantine from others if you've been exposed to the virus or test positive?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, any person who comes into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID should quarantine, if not up to date on vaccinations.

Cook County Moves From ‘High' Level for COVID to ‘Medium': CDC

Cook County has this week moved out of "high" community level for COVID-19, according to the latest data from federal health officials, leaving just two Chicago-area counties at that status.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 28 Illinois counties are now rated at "high" community level for COVID, including DuPage and Lake around Chicago.

The counties listed at "high" community Level are DuPage, Lake, Adams, Champaign, Coles, Fulton, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Pike, Warren, Calhoun, Crawford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jersey, Johnson, Madison, Massac, Pope, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 27K New Cases, 48 Deaths in Last Week as Chicago Moves Back to High Level

Illinois health officials reported 27,543 new coronavirus cases over the past week, along with 48 additional deaths, marking a slight decrease in cases from seven days prior as 28 counties across the state remain at a "high" community level of COVID-19.

The previous week, the state reported 28,216 new cases, 74 deaths and again 28 counties at "high" community level.

The week before that, the state reported 27,094 new cases and 82 deaths were reported.

First COVID Symptoms: How to Recognize the Onset of the Virus

After recent declines in COVID cases, several subvariants of omicron are making significant gains in the United States, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity.

According to the latest updates from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the United States, responsible for nearly 54% of cases.

With those case trends, many individuals are curious about what symptoms typically appear first with a COVID infection, and how quickly those symptoms can appear.

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID? Chicago's Top Doc Answers With the Latest Guidance

Chicago's top doctor, during a Facebook live event Tuesday, detailed when patients are most infectious and how to treat a positive test result after 10 days.

"You've gotta stay home for five days because typically those first five days are when you are the most contagious," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "But in those days six to 10, some people still can be spreading virus."

