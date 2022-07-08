Coronavirus in Illinois: 27K New Cases, 48 Deaths in Last Week as Chicago Moves Back to High Level

Illinois health officials reported 27,543 new coronavirus cases over the past week, along with 48 additional deaths, marking slight decrease in cases from seven days prior as 28 counties across the state remain at a "high" community level of COVID-19.

The previous week, the state reported 28,216 new cases, 74 deaths and again 28 counties at "high" community level.

The week before that, the state reported 27,094 new cases and 82 deaths were reported.

In all 3,462,948 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 34,198 confirmed COVID fatalities.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 216 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,309 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 149 are in ICU beds, and 47 on ventilators.

According to the CDC, 28 Illinois counties are now rated at "high" community level for COVID, an area that includes some of the counties around the Chicago metropolitan area.

An additional 43 counties throughout the state are now rated at "medium community level.

“With 71 counties in Illinois rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19 by the CDC, the majority of counties remain at elevated risk” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “We urge everyone to protect themselves by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccines and booster shots."

"This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”

The counties listed at "high" community Level are DuPage, Lake, Adams, Champaign, Coles, Fulton, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Pike, Warren, Calhoun, Crawford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jersey, Johnson, Madison, Massac, Pope, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson.

Over the past seven days, the state’s daily vaccination average increased to 7,700 doses, per IDPH data. Since last Friday, 53,901 doses were administered across the state.

More than 22 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 69% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 76% receiving at least one dose. About 53% are also boosted.

At the high level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.

In the counties at medium risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.