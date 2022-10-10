Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 New Omicron Subvariants, Winter Predictions

How concerning are newer omicron subvariants that are gaining momentum as BA.5 cases continue to decline?

Experts share their opinions on what we're seeing heading into colder months.

2 New Omicron Subvariants Gain Momentum as BA.5 Cases Decline

Months after it sparked a nationwide surge, the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to remain the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Its hold, however, appears to be waning, based on recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of all U.S. COVID cases for the week of Oct. 2-8, marking a more than 2% decrease from one week prior, when it was responsible for 81.5% of cases.

Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place.

After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread omicron variant, health experts are concerned about both a potentially new COVID variant emerging as well as the resurgence of the flu, which has been mostly subdued since the start of the pandemic.

Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying

Could another COVID wave be in store this winter? The seasonal shift has marked dramatic changes each year of the pandemic so far, but as a third winter approaches, experts are on edge for what could happen -- and there's one early sign they're watching.

In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois, with last winter seeing the switch from the delta variant to the more contagious omicron variant that has since spawned even more contagious subvariants now making up a majority of cases.

How Many COVID Tests Should You Take Before Determining You Don't Have the Virus?

COVID testing is the first line of defense against the virus, and the key to its effectiveness may be taking multiple.

Experts caution that one negative test may not be enough to determine if those feeling ill, particularly those who were knowingly exposed to COVID, have stayed clear of infection.

Is COVID Over? Chicago's Top Doctor Says She's Watching for One Thing This Winter

With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into its third winter and many mitigation measures no longer in place, it may start to feel like the pandemic is over.

While health experts believe COVID-19 isn't nearly the threat it was at the start of the pandemic, vaccinations for both COVID and the flu are being encouraged as an uptick in both viruses is expected due to more activities moving indoors and the overall lack of mitigation measures.

COVID Cases Climb Slightly From Last Week, Remain Near Lowest Levels of Year

Illinois health officials reported 11,447 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 62 additional deaths over the past seven days

Cases climbed slightly from last week, when just 10,945 new cases were reported, which marked the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8.

Once again, no counties in the state were at a high level of COVID-19 transmission, although 14 Illinois counties have seen a medium level of transmission over the past week.

COVID vs. Flu: Determining Your Risk Levels This Fall and Winter and Why They May Be Harder to Compare

As more people shift activities indoors with dropping temperatures across much of the country, health experts are concerned about a potential rise in flu and COVID-19 cases this coming winter.

This winter, experts are also concerned about a potential sharp rise in flu cases, with a growing expectation that flu cases will rise to pre-pandemic levels.

