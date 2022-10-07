COVID Cases Climb Slightly From Last Week, Remain Near Lowest Levels of Year

Illinois health officials reported 11,447 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 62 additional deaths over the past seven days

Cases climbed slightly from last week, when just 10,945 new cases were reported, which marked the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8.

Once again, no counties in the state were at a high level of COVID-19 transmission, although 14 Illinois counties have seen a medium level of transmission over the past week.

Health experts are strongly encouraging residents to receive both flu shots and the bivalent COVID-19 boosters with cases of both viruses expected to rise in the colder months.

So far, more than 637,000 Illinois residents have received a dose of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, including 144,200 doses within the last week, health officials reported.

The rate of vaccinations for the new bivalent boosters is far outpacing the vaccination rate throughout the summer, with an average of more than 20,000 doses administered across the state each day.

There are currently Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters available, with the Moderna booster approved for those 18 years and older and the Pfizer booster approved for ages 12 and up.

“I feel very fortunate to have received both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot today to protect myself and my family,” said Director Vohra. “With fall underway, it’s vitally important for everyone to protect themselves from both COVID-19 and the flu. We now have two powerful tools readily available to keep us safe, healthy, and protected during the fall and winter respiratory virus season. The new COVID-19 bivalent vaccines are designed to offer extra protection against the now-dominant Omicron strain of the virus.

In all, 3,773,667 cases of coronavirus have occurred in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring Illinois to 35,073 confirmed COVID fatalities.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 90 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents, a slight rise from the 86 cases per 100,000 residents reported a week prior.

As of midnight Thursday, 929 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, up from last week's 899 patients. Of the current patients, 111 are in ICU beds, and 28 are on ventilators.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average decreased to 23,388 doses from 23,457 the previous week, per IDPH data.

Nearly 24 million vaccine doses have been given in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 70% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 77% receiving at least one dose. More than 55% are also boosted.

In the counties at "medium" risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.