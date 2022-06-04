Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 19 Counties at ‘High' Level, Latest Statewide Metrics

Nineteen Illinois counties, including several in the Chicago area, are now under a “high community level” for COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Plus, the Illinois Department of Health released the latest statewide COVID metrics looking at the past seven days.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

COVID Quarantine Rules: How Long to Isolate, Symptoms to Watch for

As more Illinois counties reach a "high" community level for COVID, people are asking what to do if they've been exposed to or test positive for the virus.

If you were exposed, when could symptoms start, how long are you contagious, how long should you quarantine for and when is the best time test?

Here's what the CDC says.

Paxlovid Antiviral COVID Pill: Eligibility, Side Effects and Effectiveness

With a rise in COVID-19 metrics, several Chicago-area counties have entered a "high" alert level under guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As more cases are reported and the illness continues to spread, many are asking questions about Pfizer's new Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pill. Paxlovid has been used in several recent high-profile cases, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here's what we know so far.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 32K New Cases, 47 Deaths in Last Week With 19 Counties at High Level

Illinois health officials reported 32,605 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 47 additional deaths, marking slight declines in cases from seven days prior as 19 counties across the state reach a "high" community level of COVID.

The previous week, the state reported 36,843 new cases and 45 deaths. The week before that, the state reported 40,193 new cases and 56 deaths were reported.

19 Illinois Counties at 'High' Alert Level for COVID, Some in Chicago Area Drop to Medium

The number of counties at the "high" level marks an increase from last week's 15, but some Chicago-area counties that were under a high alert level last week have since dropped down to medium.

COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5: When Could Shots Begin? The Latest Timing

With federal regulators set to decide whether or not they plan to authorize COVID vaccines for kids under the age 5 this month, when might parents expect shots to begin?

Families have been for a chance to protect the nation’s littlest kids as highly contagious omicron subvariants continue to spread.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

How Long Are You Protected After Getting COVID and Can You Get COVID Twice?

If you recently contracted COVID, how long are you protected and are you at risk of getting the virus again?

The question has been asked since the start of the pandemic, but as the virus continues to mutate, the answers have changed.

Omicron, for example, led to a major shift in "natural immunity," with many who had previously been infected susceptible to reinfection with the new version of the virus.

Now, as omicron makes up nearly all U.S. COVID cases, it's a question of how protection from one version of omicron will work against newer subvariants.

Jewel-Osco Stores Reinstate Mask Mandate for Employees Due to High COVID Transmission in Illinois Counties

As a new subvariant of omicron continues to spread across the country and COVID cases continue an uptick in Illinois, Jewel-Osco stores are asking employees to once again wear masks.

"Jewel-Osco continues to follow the guidelines set by the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health," a spokesperson from Jewel-Osco said in an email statement to NBC 5. "Due to current high COVID transmission rates in the counties where we have stores, the Distribution Center, and the corporate office we are requiring associates and vendors to wear a mask."

As of Tuesday, 15 counties in Illinois are currently at "high community transmission.

How Long Do COVID Symptoms Last? Here's What We Know So Far

For those who test positive for COVID and experience symptoms, how long could they last?

With COVID cases rising in Illinois and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

But for those who experience symptoms, the length of time they could last remains unclear.

Will Mask Mandates Return? What to Know as 15 Illinois Counties Elevated to ‘High' COVID Level

Masks are now recommended in the city of Chicago and 15 Illinois counties that have been elevated to a "high community level" status ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

In line with metrics criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suburban Cook, McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Grundy and Will counties are all at a "high community level" for COVID-19, meaning masks are encouraged regardless of one's vaccination status.

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests? Here's What to Know

If you think you were exposed to COVID or might have it, how accurate are the results of an at-home test?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "positive results from self-tests are highly reliable."

Negative results, however, may not rule out infection, particularly in those with COVID-19 symptoms, the CDC states.

"If it's positive, it's positive, like we don't worry about false positives," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday.

Here's What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID as Cases Climb

With cases rising and several Chicago-area counties nearing a high alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, what should you do if you test positive for coronavirus or were exposed to someone who has?

"I'm guessing a lot of you know somebody who has had COVID recently," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live Tuesday.

Here's a look at the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has.

How Long Can You Test Positive for COVID Following Infection?

If you test positive for COVID, how long could that last?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people who contract COVID-19 can have detectable virus for up to three months, but that doesn't mean they are contagious.

When it comes to testing, however, the PCR tests are more likely to continue picking up the virus following infection.

When Are You Contagious With COVID and How Long Should You Quarantine?

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Chicago and the city's top doctor said the trend will likely continue in coming weeks, sparking questions from concerned residents.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that the city's positivity rate has soared to nearly 5% in recent weeks, and she expects metrics to continue to rise in the coming days.

