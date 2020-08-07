District Responds to Concerns Remote Learning Dress Code Prohibits Pajamas

An Illinois school district is responding after changes to its handbook indicated students would not be allowed to wear pajamas while remote learning.

Under an updated handbook from Springfield Public Schools, students who choose remote learning will be subject to the school's current dress code, which prohibits pajama pants.

The dress code changes were among several adjustments for remote and in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic, which also included face covering restrictions.

The changes led to questions and concerns from parents, according to NBC affiliate KSDK, with some saying the no-pajama dress code oversteps.

The district told NBC 5 that its dress code "will be flexible," however.

"Our hope is that students approach remote learning as they would in a classroom setting, to the extent possible given each student’s individual circumstances," the district said in a statement. "However, we understand the interpretation of the dress code in a remote learning environment will differ from a normal school setting. It is understandable that during remote learning our dress code will be flexible."

The district said it doesn't plan on punishing students who don't abide by the wardrobe guidelines.

"We do not intend to be punitive or to prescribe what students wear at home during remote learning, especially in this period of uncertainty and adjustment for students, families and staff," the statement read. "If there is a specific concern as it relates to dress code, we will address it individually with the student and their family."

Among other changes to the handbook were limitations on face coverings.

"Following COVID-19 recommendations from the ISBE and IDPH

students will wear masks while in the school building," the handbook states. "These masks must be in compliance with the school dress code above. Masks or gaiters that are solid colors, printed with District #186 or school logos are preferred. Bandanas will not be permitted to be worn as a mask."