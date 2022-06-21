COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5: How Soon Can You Make an Appointment, and Where? What to Know

COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months old are nearly here.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized shots from both Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5, and advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children over the weekend.

The final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director.

So where can parents take their kids to get their first COVID vaccine dose, how soon can you make an appointment, and what's the difference between the two vaccines?

As providers wait for their shipments of shots to come in, here's what to know.

Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Kids:

Available for children between 6 months and 4-years-old

Series of three separate doses

The first two shots are given three weeks apart, and the third one eight weeks after the second shot

Moderna's COVID Vaccine For Kids:

Available for children between 6 months and 5-years-old

Series of two separate doses

Walgreens

Vaccinations available for children 3 years and older at select locations

Appointments begin June 25, though some locations may start sooner

Schedule an appointment: Here, through the Walgreens app or by calling (800)-Walgreens

Neighborhood and Community Clinics

The Chicago Department of Public Health is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) Blue Door Neighborhood Center sites to host family vaccination clinics in the coming months.

The clinics will offer COVID vaccines to children as young as 6 months old. Pfizer and Moderna will be offered, and reservations are recommended but walk-ins are also accepted. Here are the details, and how to register:

Morgan Park – 11840 S. Marshfield June 28, July 14, July 23, July 26, August 11, August 20, September 8, October 6

– 11840 S. Marshfield Pullman – 756 E. 111th St. June 30, July 13, July 16, July 28, August 4, August 10, August 13, September 1

– 756 E. 111th St. South Lawndale – 2551 W. Cermak July 1, July 29, August 3, August 27, August 31, September 6, September 24, October 4

– 2551 W. Cermak

Beginning next week, some CDPH-sponsored community events will offer pediatric vaccinations for children under 5. For the calendar of community events, visit Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar.

City Colleges of Chicago

CDPH will also host family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago. These events will offer Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months through 4 years old. All clinics will be open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is recommended and is available at the links below. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.

In-Home Vaccinations

Beginning June 25, CDPH’s in-home vaccination program, Protect Chicago At Home, will expand to offer Pfizer vaccine for anyone 6 months or older.

Up to 10 people can be vaccinated at a time, offering a great opportunity for the entire family to get up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Make an at-home appointment at Chicago.gov/AtHome or by calling 312-746-4835.

Chicago Public Schools Regional and Mobile Vaccines Clinics

CPS’ regional vaccination clinics and mobile vaccination events will resume in early July when CPS schools open for summer programming and will offer the vaccine for children under 5-years-old. Information on specific opportunities will be available in the coming weeks and will be announced by CPS. Check cps.edu/vaccinations for more information and vaccine opportunities for CPS families.

Pediatrician's Offices, Children's Hospitals

Check with your pediatrician's office or health care provider about when they will be receiving the vaccines, and how to make an appointment.

Select children’s hospitals will also host pediatric vaccine events in the coming weeks.

Your County's Public Health Website, or the Chicago's Vaccine Finder

Visit your county's public health website to find out vaccine about events and appointments near you as they become available. Note that some events may only be available for children over the age of 5 years old.

The city of Chicago also has a tool to help you find a vaccine site near you. Here's where that is.

For more on what to know about COVID vaccines in young children, click here.